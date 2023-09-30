Every Apple Watch Released In Chronological Order – Screen Rant

The Apple Watch has come a long way since the first model was released in 2015. Here’s every smartwatch Apple has launched over the years.

The Apple Watch has come a long way since its debut in 2015. Back then, smartwatches weren't as popular as they are today, and Apple had to push hard to market the device as a must-have iPhone accessory. However, thanks to its reliable features and seamless connectivity with iPhones, the Apple Watch is among the most popular smartwatches available on the market. Whether users want a sleek timepiece or a connected device that monitors their health, the Apple Watch can do it all.

Over the years, Apple has launched eight versions of the Apple Watch numbered series. Apart from the standard model, Apple also sells the Watch SE and Watch Ultra. While the former caters to those who want the classic Apple Watch experience on a budget, the latter is for power users who want a rugged smartwatch that can withstand tough conditions, both on land and underwater. Here's a list of every Apple Watch that's been released over the years.

Related: Every iPhone Release In Chronological Order

The Apple Watch, unofficially referred to as the Apple Watch Series 0, hit the market about eight years ago. Apple announced the smartwatch in 2014 alongside the iPhone 6. At the time, the company marketed it as a fashion accessory for iPhone users. However, over the next few months, Apple began promoting the watch's fitness-related features, such as heart rate tracking, step measurement, and more.

Among other functional features of the original Apple Watch were the iconic Digital Crown, hands-free Siri access, Apple Pay, and the ability to manage FaceTime calls. However, the Apple Watch was limited to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The original Apple Watch came in three models: Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch, and an 18-karat gold case variant. All models came in two case sizes – 38mm and 42mm.

In 2016, Apple upgraded the original Apple Watch with a new chipset and called it Apple Watch Series 1, making it the first Apple Watch Series model. This variant, along with the Apple Watch (1st Generation), had an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means that they could survive submersion in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes.

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 1, Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 2 with inbuilt GPS, allowing users to track their outdoor workouts without carrying their iPhone. Further, the Watch Series 2 was also the first wearable from the company to feature a WR50 water resistance rating, increasing its durability. The device also came with a faster dual-core processor and a brighter OLED Retina display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the Watch Series 3 in 2017. It featured LTE connectivity, making it the first Apple Watch that could access the internet and make and receive calls without an iPhone. It also featured an improved S3 chipset (up to 70 percent faster than its predecessor) and enhanced wireless connectivity speeds for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Other new features of the Watch Series 3 included an altimeter, conversational Siri, and increased storage (from 8GB to 16GB).

The following year, Apple reduced the size of the bezels around the Watch Series 4's display. The smartwatch came with the S4 chip with a 64-bit dual-core processor, a 50 percent louder speaker for calls, and for the first time, the ability to take an ECG right from the wrist. The watch could also detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and came with Fall Detection. With the Series 4, Apple briefly discontinued the more expensive Apple Watch Edition.

In 2019, Apple released the Watch Series 5 with an always-on LTPO display optimized for preserving battery life, a built-in compass accompanied by a revamped app, increased internal storage of 32GB, and international emergency calls to over 150 countries. While the previous models were available with aluminum and stainless steel cases, the Watch Series 5 added ceramic and titanium options while maintaining the case sizes at 40mm and 44mm. Other aspects of the smartwatch, including the design and battery life (up to 18 hours), remained the same as the previous generation.

Released in 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 was the first to feature blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and sleep-tracking features. Under the hood, the smartwatch featured the Apple S6 chip with slightly faster performance, an updated heart rate sensor, 5GHz Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Watch Series 6 also had a brighter always-on display.

Alongside the Watch Series 6, Apple launched the first Watch SE. It came with the same chipset as the Watch Series 5, which enabled features like basic activity/heart rate measurement and fall detection. Apple Watch SE's main selling point was its exceptionally affordable price for the GPS-only model. It ran the same watchOS software as the Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 7 got a few upgrades, including a larger edge-to-edge display with thinner bezels, which enabled a full-size keyboard for typing messages, larger calculator buttons, and improved interaction with incoming notifications. Protecting the screen was crack-resistant front crystal glass, making the watch more durable. The company also equipped this model with a battery that supported 33 percent faster charging than previous models. However, the expected battery life remained the same at 18 hours. On top of the standard WR50 water resistance, the Watch Series 7 also came with an IP6X certification for dust resistance.

In 2022, Apple launched three new smartwatches, including the standard Apple Watch Series 8. While the Watch Series 8 comes with a new temperature sensor for monitoring women's ovulation, it also has Crash Detection that works with the help of an advanced accelerometer and gyroscope. The feature enables the Apple Watch to automatically detect when the user has been in a car crash and contact emergency services. With this model, Apple also released a new Low Power Mode, which extends the battery life up to 36 hours.

The second-generation Watch SE was launched two years after the original model. Retaining the cheaper price, the Apple Watch SE 2 retains key features such as activity tracking, high/low heart rate notifications, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection. The wearable also has the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8, delivering the best Apple Watch experience at a relatively affordable price. However, it misses out on some Series 8 features like an always-on display, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Alongside the Series 8 and Watch SE 2, Apple released the Watch Ultra, its most rugged and durable smartwatch. The watch has a 49mm titanium case, a display with 2,000 nits brightness and sapphire crystal glass, and 100 meters of water resistance that enables dive capabilities. Watch Ultra also offers up to 36 hours of battery life. Additional features include a night mode for better visibility, dual-frequency GPS, a new compass app that can retrace steps, and a programmable Action button. The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799, making the most expensive smartwatch from the company.

source