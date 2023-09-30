Shiba Inu (SHIB): New and Exciting Surprises Await – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is currently underway, bringing together tens of thousands of individuals globally to discuss the future of blockchain technology. Expectations are already high as new and exciting surprises await the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama delivered a brief speech via AI at the ceremony for the first time.

The community’s reaction to Shytoshi Kusama’s fairly brief speech provoked a Discord message response from the Shiba Inu lead, who stated, “Why would I release on a 5-min talk when we have a 16 keynote tomorrow?”

GM #SHIBARMY Who’s been hitting the replay button on our teaser trailer from last night? 🎥🔁 #Shibarium https://t.co/xUzdyAElsS

Shiba Inu’s official Twitter handle released a teaser trailer earlier today, accompanied by the tweet, “Soon becomes tomorrow.”

Speculations already abound, as many take this to mean the Shibarium mainnet launch. Aside from the upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch, the Shiba Inu ecosystem might be teasing a whole new bunch of surprises.

Ahead of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Kusama teased the unveiling of the World Paper, all SHIB-branded projects and reward token TREAT at the event.

Along these lines, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted at surprises for those associated with the SHIB ecosystem. Kusama reacted to a tweet about the ETH Toronto event by fashion designer and Shiba Inu partner John Richmond.

Surprise for you tomorrow too

Kusma said, “Surprise for you tomorrow too.” The exact details surrounding the surprise remain unknown at press time.

In March, John Richmond made an entry into SHIB: The Metaverse as a premiere fashion partner. As a result, there are numerous possibilities for what the surprise could be.

In a huge announcement yesterday, digital asset advisory and investment firm Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) announced that it will be advising the foundation behind SHIB Doggy DAO.

Kusama also teased an exclusive announcement for LEASH holders on Discord yesterday.

