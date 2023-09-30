How to easily install the Android 14 QPR Beta on your Pixel – Android Police

The Android 14 QPR Beta program is in full swing, here’s how to become part of it

The Android 14 Beta Program is over. In its place, Google has already started testing Android 14 QPR1, the upcoming big update to Android 14 that will come to all the best phones in December 2023. It offers a ton of fun and interesting features already, no matter if you have the Pixel 7 Pro or another Google device. If you're curious to give it a try on your Pixel device before it launches, there is an easy way to install the pre-release version of Android 14 QPR 1 on your phone that feels almost like getting a regular system update.

We'll also walk you through the manual installation process in this guide. Just keep in mind that if you have another great Android phone that isn't a Google Pixel phone, you might have to wait a little longer.

The Android 14 QPR 1 Beta Program may not be exclusively meant for developers, but it's still pre-release software that can break in unexpected ways. You can generally safely install the betas on your device but not everything may work as intended. To fix some problems, you might have to opt out of the program, meaning you must set up your phone again. It's best to have a reliable spare with stable software available.

The Android 14 QPR releases went into testing in September 2023 while we were still waiting for a stable launch of Android 14. Despite this, Google decided to start testing the next release of its operating system already, and it offers more interesting features and design changes that you can see.

We're expecting three big milestone launches over the course Android 14's life cycle: Android 14 QPR 1 in December, Android 14 QPR 2 in March, and Android 14 QPR 3 in June. After this, we will likely be looking at Android 15 already.

Upgrading to the Android 14 QPR Beta Program makes you eligible for over-the-air (OTA) updates for future beta releases of the software. That means you don't have to manually install the next few updates on your phone and will always stay a step ahead of the public releases.

As with previous Android releases, only a limited number of devices are compatible with the beta. You can test it out on an emulator as part of Android Studio or flash it on a Pixel device if you have a recent one.

Here's the full list of supported devices:

Google encourages more users than just developers to test the new versions of Android. If you're interested, opt into the Android Beta Program and your phone will automatically install an OTA update. It works like the monthly OTA update you're probably used to getting already, except it installs the latest Android 14 QPR Beta instead.

To install the current Android 14 QPR Beta on your Pixel device, do the following:

Now that your Google Pixel device is signed up for the Android 14 Beta Program, you'll receive an OTA update shortly. You can wait for the system notification or go to Settings > System > System update to check for the update. Once the Android 14 Beta OTA comes through, you can install it like a regular system update. When the installation process finishes, reboot your device when prompted. You can dive in from there and start testing the latest Android 14 Beta on your Pixel.

Using the Android Beta Program is the fastest and easiest way to install the Android 14 Beta. We recommend most people go with this method since all you do is opt-in and install the OTA update without touching any complicated developer tools.

If you run into problems with your Android 14 QPR beta build, you might consider opting out of the Android Beta Program.

When you leave the beta program before the Android 14 version you're testing is live in stable, your device will be wiped, and you lose all of its data when you return to the newest available public build. Before you install the downgrade, be sure to back up all of your data.

With this in mind, use these instructions:

If you don't want to use the easy route, you can manually install the Android 14 Beta. To do so, prepare your computer and your phone. Your phone needs to communicate with your computer using its debugging mode, and your computer requires some extra software to send commands to your phone. After you've installed the beta, you will receive OTA updates like you would if you go for the route above, and your phone will be part of the beta program.

Here are the perquisites and all the steps you need to follow:

Before you begin, make sure you have the following:

Install the current release of the Nexus Tools by following the instructions in the linked GitHub repository. This automatically installs the necessary ADB developer environment on your computer that allows you to install OTA files from your computer on your Android phone.

Make sure you have a​​​​​​ supported web browser, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. The tool relies on WebUSB to connect your computer to your phone. It only works with a browser that offers this feature.

Installing Android betas or developer previews using OTA files is generally the safest and easiest manual method, as it requires the least tinkering. Google offers the Android 14 OTA files on its Android Developers website, and the process is straightforward when you know your way around the terminal on your computer.

Next, wait for your phone and your computer to do their magic, and you'll have the latest version of Android up and running on your phone.

Google has also made the Android 14 Beta available through the Android Flash Tool, which makes the manual installation process simple since you won't need any tools for the installation. The tool has built-in steps and tips to guide you through the process, but we'll go over the steps here to show you what the process looks like. To install the latest Android 14 Beta using the Android Flash Tool, follow these steps:

If opting out of the beta program doesn't work for you, you can use the same installation method below to install the current stable version of Android on eligible Pixel smartphones if you want to return. Instead of selecting the Android 14 Beta, you should look for the latest public builds and use that instead. Choosing which version to install is the only difference here. The rest of the instructions below are identical.

Now that your Pixel phone is connected to your computer, you can search for the specific build you want to install in the Android Flash Tool. You'll find the Android 14 QPR Beta under the Popular builds section.

Click the latest version to go to the overview screen for that build. If you want to install the latest public release for Android, select the Back to Public option, which installs the latest non-beta version of Android. By default, installing a preview build factory resets your device, relocks the bootloader, and replaces your previous system files with the new ones.

This is fine for most users, but you can also change these settings by pressing the pencil icon on the right. Hovering over the question mark for each option explains what it does, so you can disable or enable any of them as needed.

Once you've made your selections and are ready to install the Android 14 Beta, press the Install build button to begin the process. It takes some time to complete, so be patient while it works its magic. Once the installation is finished, your phone automatically reboots and brings you to the Pixel welcome screen. Once you complete the initial setup, you're ready to test the shiny new preview build for Android 14.

We recommend the Android Flash Tool as the next best method. This is helpful for most users with its straightforward automated approach that requires minimal effort.

Once the Android 14 beta is installed, future releases are delivered like regular over-the-air updates, making it even easier to stay up to date. To learn more about Android 14 in detail, check out the complete list of changes and features in our ultimate Android 14 guide.

