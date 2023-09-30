BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run to Begin Soft Openings Next … – WDW News Today

In advance of the grand opening on April 4, Disney has announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run will begin soft openings next week.

Between March 20 and April 2, guests may have the opportunity to ride the newest attraction at Magic Kingdom. Soft openings, sometimes known as technical rehearsals, often operate at irregular intervals.

More than forty years after the original “TRON” played in theaters, TRON Lightcycle / Run will debut as a new attraction for the franchise in Magic Kingdom. The ride is largely based on the movie’s sequel “TRON Legacy.”

The ride includes the first usage of lockers at an attraction in Walt Disney World. The queue includes an exciting “preshow,” where guests waiting in line can see other visitors zip into the Grid, and the coaster takes riders inside and outside the attraction’s building, reaching speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour.

The ride’s construction began in February 2018 at Magic Kingdom. It was originally scheduled to open for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration in fall 2021, but due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening date was postponed.

We think TRON Lightcycle / Run is an incredibly fun coaster. Check out our review of the experience!

Virtual queue boarding groups or Individual Lightning Lane access will be required to enjoy this attraction.

Virtual queues were put in place in 2019 by Disney after opening Rise of the Resistance in Hollywood Studios to help mitigate long waits for new attractions.

Using the My Disney Experience app, visitors with a Magic Kingdom Park Pass for the day will have the option to enter the virtual queue. After joining the queue, they will receive a boarding group assignment and an estimated time to return. Once the guest’s assigned group is called in the app, the wait is over and guests can proceed to the attraction within the specified time frame to enjoy the ride. Sometimes there is still a line, even with the virtual queue in place.

Virtual queue access for TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at 7:00 a.m. each day. Guests do not have to be in the park at this time but must have a Magic Kingdom Park Pass for that day to join the queue.

At 1:00 p.m., virtual queue access will open again. Guests must be in Magic Kingdom at this time to join, but will not be able to join again if they successfully joined the 7:00 a.m. queue.

Another option to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run is to purchase Individual Lightning Lane access. The price of this will vary based on park attendance and demand for the day, but as of this writing is priced between $20-$22 per guest. This ride access works much like the standard Lightning Lanes, but is purchased individually for each visitor through the My Disney Experience app. Attractions that use the Individual Lightning Lane access are not available for standard Lightning Lane bookings through Genie+.

Guests could feasibly ride the attraction twice in one day by joining a virtual queue and also purchasing Individual Lightning Lane access.

Recently, after riding TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro stated that this installment is an exciting and ambitious introduction for attractions yet to come.

