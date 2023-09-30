5 best games like Minecraft on Android – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

We’d like to give an honorable mention to The Blockheads (APKMirror). It was a popular Minecraft alternative for many years, but Noodlecake had to take the game down due to disputes with Google Play. It’s still good, but you have to install the APK yourself now. We have a guide for that here if you need it.

Price: Free / $1.99

LostMiner is a lot like Terraria. It uses 2D style game play but still includes things like mining, building, and crafting various things. You can also find bad guys, animals, and other items as you play. The graphics won’t win any awards, but they fit the style of the game fairly well. Most of the complaints are bug related but this is an indie game so that is to be expected a little bit. Still, the game is relatively inexpensive and surprisingly fun to play.

Price: Free to play

Pixel Worlds is a fun mix of MMO and Minecraft (or, more specifically, Terraria). Players play in a 2D world with various mining and crafting mechanics. However, there are also dungeons to explore and other stuff. What makes it unique is the inclusion of other players into the game. You can join servers already in progress or start your own for other players to join. It’s a unique experience and it’s also cross platform with PC and Mac.

Price: Free to play

Roblox is often compared to Minecraft, even if Roblox is a lot bigger with a lot more stuff to do. Roblox is a platform where people can play a large number of game types made by community members. Some of those can include building and crafting. They can also include shooting and puzzles, and all kinds of stuff. Where Roblox and Minecraft cross paths in terms of freedom. Players can play whatever they want and aren’t restricted some a linear path. This high-level sandbox style of game play isn’t like Minecraft, but it feels like Minecraft in some regards.

Price: $3.99

Survivalcraft is one of the closest Minecraft style games you can find. You end up moored on a shore of a block planet. The goal is to build stuff, craft things, make weapons, defend yourself, grow plants, and all of that stuff. This one also goes that special step further where you can build functioning machines that actually do things. In addition, you can play with up to three players in split screen mode if you play on a device that can handle it. Survivalcraft 2 hasn’t seen an update since 2017 so we’re a bit worried that it’s abandoned, but it plays fine for right now.

Price: $4.99

Terraria is Minecraft’s closest competitor. It has a lot of the same elements including mining, crafting, surviving, and killing the occasional boss. However, this one takes place in a 2D space instead of a 3D space like Minecraft. The game includes multiplayer with up to seven other players, over 20 biomes to explore, various NPCs to seek out, and more. This wasn’t here for a year or two because it hadn’t received updates in a very long time. However, it seems the developers are back on the ball now. This one is also free with Google Play Pass if you use it.

