Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 16: Seize the opportunity to get free rewards – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 16: Indian Garena Free Fire players are eagerly waiting for the relaunch announcement of Free Fire India to happen soon, but the wait is turning out to be interminable. While that looks to be work-in-progress, there is no need to limit your fun as Garena Free Fire Max is very much here gaining. In fact, in the absence of the banned Garena Free Fire, it gained a lot of recognition with its gameplay, graphics, characters, and more. The Battle Royal game is designed in an intuitive way that keeps the players hooked.

As per reports, Free Fire India is taking a long time to relaunch in the Indian market as the team is working to create a new version that is perfect for the players. It was also teased that the game will be bringing Indian characters which will be based on Indian sports personalities. Earlier, BGMI went through a ban and came back stronger. Now, players are expecting the same with Garena Free Fire.

Notably, Garena Free Fire MAX game provides amazing in-game rewards and that too for free! By using the redemption codes, you can win exciting rewards like a Diamonds Voucher, weapon skins, crates, and more. Know that the redeem codes are available for a very limited period of time. Grab them as soon as possible within the 12-hour window so do not miss out on rewards. check out the Free Fire Max codes for today:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

