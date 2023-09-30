Android Circuit: Galaxy Z Fold 5 Surprise, Disappointing Surface Duo Signs, Pixel Fold Confirmed – Forbes

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes an early Galaxy Z Fold 5 release, Pixel Fold confirmed, Tensor G3 chipset details, Nokia XR21 launch, Surface Duo excitement fades, Nothing Phone (2) teased, and Bard AI on your homescreen.

Fold Early And Fold Often

Samsung is preparing to bring forward the launch date of its next Galaxy Z Fold from the traditional August space into July. Launching earlier may give Samsung space to be ‘first’ with the next-0generation folding technology before Google’s Pixel Fold arrives in store.

“According to a report from TheElec, Samsung is considering an early launch event for the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The smartphones could be unveiled 2-3 weeks earlier than their predecessors. So, we can expect to see official information about the two upcoming foldable Galaxy smartphones in July 2023. Usually, Samsung launches its foldable phones in August every year.”

(SamMobile).

Pixel Fold Confirmed

Speaking of the Pixel Fold, Google has confirmed the device this week with an animation of the smartphone as it exposes its central screen. A full launch at I/O is expected, although a commercial release may not happen until later in the year:

“Along with the tweet, the company also published a new Pixel Fold page at the Google Store. This page reveals the Google Pixel Fold launch details and gives folks interested in getting one the ability to sign up for alerts about its availability.”

(@MadeByGoogle via Android Authority).

Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

Surface Duo In The Slow Lane

Microsoft’s concerted push to establish the Surface Duo as an Android productivity device looks to have come to an end. Zac Bowden highlights both a lack of resources to the Duo team and a number of layoffs at Microsoft as reasons behind the slowing down”

“…work on Android for Surface Duo has slowed while the team focused on Teams Rooms on Android. That’s why Android 12L launched in October and has received pretty much no fixes or improvements since. What’s worse is I’m told that as of late 2022, Microsoft had no plans to ship Android 13 for Surface Duo, with the thinking being that the company would wait for Android 14 first. That might have changed since, but I’ve not been able to confirm it.”

(Windows Central).

The Smaller Advantage Of Google’s Tensor Chip

Just as important to Google as the new form factors launched at I/O (and later in the year) will be the system on chip. Its third Tensor Mobile chip – the presumptively named G3 – looks to be the first that will use Samsung’s 4nm process, as opposed to the 5nm chipsets in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 families:

“Samsung has been working on 4nm chips since 2021 but has struggled to keep up with TSMC, which has a superior process with better yields. In 2022, Qualcomm switched production of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Samsung’s fabs to TSMC, with that change alone resulting in much better power efficiency, among other improvements. The report mentions that, according to “industry insiders,” Samsung’s 4nm process is now comparable to that of TSMC.”

(9to5 Google).

The All-Terrain Nokia

A new ‘tough’ phone has been announced by HMD Global. The Nokia XR21 comes with a toughened screen to protect the display, and a strengthened back cover to offer similar protection at the rear. It also meets a number of certified criteria for protection:

“It’s been certified for MIL-STD-810H durability, making it drop-proof, dust-proof and waterproof. In addition, during internal testing, the Nokia XR21 survived being dropped from 1.8m, as well as being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to an hour, and hit with the same pressure as a 100-bar jet of water (higher than the burst pressure of UK fire brigade hoses[ii]) with a water temperature of 80°C heat.”

(Nokia.com)

Nothing Offers A Summer Premium

Nothing Tech has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in the near future, teasing us with the word “premium” in a short tweet. Beyond a date of Summer 2023 and a flashing red LED, Nothing Tech wasn’t giving much else away.

(@Nothing).

And Finally…

Google is preparing to bring its Bard AI project to Android, or at least to its own Pixel hardware. Users could be offered a Bard AI widget on their home screen in the near future:

“There doesn’t seem to be a lot known at this time, like how it will arrive to Android devices and when. But the source does take stab at what Bard AI on Android might look like, stating that it could as its own app, come packaged as a homescreen widget, or be integrated into the Google Search app. Regardless its form, it would mostly likely provide a more seamless experience than navigating to the Bard website.”

(XDA Developers).

