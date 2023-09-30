Terra Luna Founder Do Kwon Out on Bail – Yahoo Finance

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has been released from custody in Montenegro on bail. Kwon and his former CFO Han Chang-joon were arrested in March 2023 for allegedly using fake documents to travel. They had their passports confiscated by South Korea in October 2022, where they are wanted by Interpol for their role in the $40 billion collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May 2022.

The bail amount for each of them was set at 400,000 euros ($436,000), and they will be under house arrest until the trial begins on June 16. The court also ordered Kwon and Chang-joon to verify the validity of their travel documents and identity cards, which were supposedly issued by Belgium. Kwon's lawyers submitted their bail request on May 11, and the court approved it on May 12.

Kwon is facing criminal charges of document forgery in Montenegro, as well as freezing of his personal assets worth $176 million by South Korean authorities. He is one of the main suspects in the Terra scandal, which shook the crypto industry and caused massive losses for investors and users.

Jerome Powell was asked if he shares the Fed staff’s view that the economy is headed for a soft landing last month. “No, I would not do that,” he said.

Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers

Congress has passed a 45-day funding bill, avoiding a Sunday government shutdown. How will Dow Jones futures respond? Tesla deliveries loom.

United Airlines pilots approved a new contract that would raise compensation by about 40%. The $10.2 billion contract is the largest deal in U.S. airline history.

"That could happen in the very short-term," Bill Ackman said. "Like literally weeks."

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has achieved astounding returns throughout his career. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500's 24,708% return during the same period. Other than picking stocks that skyrocketed in value, Buffett also collects dividends — a lot of dividends. Buffett famously said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die."

Stocks tanked right on cue in September. But nimble S&P 500 investors are still finding ways to make big money.

Supply chain issues created during the global coronavirus pandemic cost automakers billions of dollars in 2021 and prompted some companies to build domestic manufacturing facilities to solve the problem. "Never seen anything like it," Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on the platform now known as X. "Fear of running out [of computer chips] is causing every company to overorder — like the toilet paper shortage but at epic scale." Tesla depends on Taiwan Semiconductor to produce its processors, but it's

Inflation has begun to cool, and that may translate to some assets. The Treasury's Series I Bonds, or " I bonds," are no longer the prized savings tool they were 12 months ago. As cost increases slowed over the past year as Federal Reserve raised interest rates, it was inevitable that this inflation-tied asset would

Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS, reasons that gold's benefits as a safe haven remain intact.

Advisors often work with high-net-worth clients and are able to understand the expectations wealthy clients have about managing their finances. The good news is that some of those takeaways can be applied to clients who are not high-net-worth individuals.

Real estate stands as a cornerstone of wealth generation, and as 19th-century British philosopher and economist John Stuart Mill once, said, "Landlords grow rich in their sleep." Landlords don't merely collect rental income; they also reap the rewards of property value appreciation. While it's nice to collect monthly rental income from an investment property, being a landlord does come with hassles.

The market landscape for 4Q23 is starting to emerge through the fog, and some of the experts at banking giant J.P. Morgan are pleased with what they're seeing. Despite an end-of-September sell-off sparked by the Fed's indications of 'higher rates for longer,' JPMorgan Global Wealth Management global investment strategist, AJ Oden, believes the S&P 500 will hit a record high next year. According to Oden, the S&P may gain as much as 11% by the middle of next year, to reach above 4,800. Backing his

The legal fights between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis ratcheted up this week. The Florida governor asked that the company's First Amendment lawsuit against him be tossed from federal court, and Disney demanded emails, texts and other communications from the governor's office in a separate state court lawsuit originally brought by DeSantis appointees of Walt Disney World's governing district. The legal filings marked an escalation in the battle between the entertainment giant and DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

With smart money management, retiring at 55 years old with $6 million could be a breeze. But a lot of work has to go into the strategies you make and the actions that you take. That also includes how you

In a surprise turnabout following several days when a stoppage seemed all but inevitable, Congress acted with lightning speed Saturday to avert a government shutdown.

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $9.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day.

(Bloomberg) — The US consumer is starting to buckle as rising gas prices crimp spending and the delinquency rate on credit cards reaches the highest level in more than a decade. And that's before student loan payments restart in October.Most Read from BloombergSenate Voting on Bill to Avert US Government ShutdownEurope's Richest Royal Family Builds $300 Billion Finance EmpireOnce Unthinkable Bond Yields Are Now the New Normal for MarketsCongress Averts US Government Shutdown Hours Before Deadli

We're winding up the third-quarter of 2023, and what could be more natural than to figure out the best stocks for the rest of the year? Stock picking of this sort is an essential skill for every investor, and fortunately, the Street's analysts make it easier. They research and analyze various stocks, taking into account a wide range of factors such as company financials, market trends, and growth potential. Through their expertise, these analysts identify and highlight which stocks they believe

After a run, stocks can offer a new buying opportunity with a pullback to the 50-day line. Novo Nordisk and 4 S&P 500 stocks have done that.

