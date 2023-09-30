Xbox Games With Gold For July 2023 Revealed – GameSpot

First up is an unsettling survival horror game, followed by a point-and-click adventure title that explores love and loss.

By on June 29, 2023 at 8:55AM PDT

Darkwood and When the Past was Around are the two titles that make up the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for July 2023. They fit in very different genres, but both will be available for free with a Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in July on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S–with Darkwood even being optimized for the latter.

A survival horror game, Darkwood has drawn comparisons to Don’t Starve and sees players scavenging during the day to fend off unsettling foes at night. GameSpot’s Darkwood review praised the game, saying that “rather than relying on jump scares–although they are present, to a minor degree–Darkwood psychologically unhinges you.” The game will be available from July 1-31, according to Xbox Wire.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

enter

Now Playing: Darkwood – Launch Trailer

Meanwhile, When the Past was Around couldn’t be more different. The point-and-click adventure game features hand-drawn art and focuses on love as well as loss. The story sees a girl named Eda finding herself and learning about her relationship with the owl. The title will be available from July 16-August 15.

Don’t forget that the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for June is still available. Adios will be downloadable through the end of this month, while The Vale: Shadow of the Crown sticks around until July 15. In addition, Microsoft recently unveiled the next wave of Xbox Game Pass June and July titles, headlined by Need for Speed Unbound.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source