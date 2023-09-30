7 Best AT&T Phones of 2023 – Reviewed – Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed’s mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need.

This model has a clear camera, safety features, fast 5G and strong battery life, Always-On, ProMotion, Dynamic Island, and Super Retina XDR display. Read More

If you’re looking for a reliable work phone or one that allows you to complete multiple tasks simultaneously, look no further than this smartphone. Read More

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Ultra has top-notch video and photo features. Read More

The Google Pixel 6a is an affordable smartphone option that lives up to its standards. Read More

This model has even stronger security, is a lot faster, and has better photo and video quality. Read More

Updated May 30, 2023

AT&T is among America’s biggest wireless carriers. Based on the GSM network standard, AT&T provides a wide array of devices for you to pick from. Since GSM phones let you use any compatible handset, it’s easy to switch from your old cell phone to a new one with the swap of a SIM card.

Your nearby AT&T store will be more than happy to offer you the latest and greatest phones from Apple, Samsung, HTC, Google, and more. AT&T also offers unlimited data plans with a fast 5G network at no extra cost, although some additional charges and restrictions apply.

These are some of the best AT&T phones on the market right now.

Perhaps you’ve already heard of the latest Apple iPhone Pro Max, released in September. With an updated 48-megapixel camera that is clearer and grabs greater detail, a video mode that captures steady movement, and other new and improved features, it’s no wonder why so many people are jumping at the chance to grab one.

This new iPhone has a 6.7-inch screen for greater color and brightness. It also comes with Apple’s Always-On feature, which allows you to view the home screen in lower light and when it is locked, making it easy to view information while your phone is asleep.

With Dynamic Island, you can customize how you view your alerts, apps, and notifications. The ProMotion feature also makes the phone run smoother while going through your feed, web pages, texts, and more. In addition, this smartphone has a long and reliable battery life and fast 5G service.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max can detect car accidents and call for help automatically. It also includes a ceramic shield coating, which Apple claims is more durable than smartphone glass. This coating also makes the phone water resistant.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also available. The only difference between these two models is that the iPhone 14 Pro has a smaller 6.1-inch screen, making it more pocket friendly. Which phone you choose will therefore depend on either price or screen-size preference.

Amazing battery life

Highly detailed, super clear camera

Loads quickly

None that we could find

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the perfect phone for anyone who constantly works while traveling. With this phone, you can complete multiple tasks simultaneously.

The screen can split into a multi-view window that makes it easy to jump onto a video call and read presentation notes at the same time.

This phone also offers Flex Mode, which allows it to stand on its own as you watch films or listen in on video calls. You can even use the S Pen for notetaking purposes. Even better: this phone makes it easy to customize how you view apps on the screen.

If you’re interested in buying a similar phone that is more compact and affordable, yet has very similar features, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an ideal option.

Versatile

Multitasking feature

Hands-free option

Expensive

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you will experience high-quality photo and video features: capture steady video footage, take clear photos during the day and night, and set your camera on night or portrait mode.

This phone also includes an S Pen for note taking and editing. What’s better: this phone is both lightweight and damage resistant, meaning it will last much longer. Reviewers say that the battery life is just okay, but they seem to really be fans of the camera.

Amazing camera

8k steady video feature

Lightweight and durable

Average battery life

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones to buy on a budget. Whether you have an AT&T plan for your phone or one with another phone carrier, this phone works with a variety of phone plans and carriers since it comes unlocked.

It also includes Google Tensor security and Titan M2 chip to protect your private information. that keeps your private information protected. The battery can also last an entire day and charges fast.

Even better: the apps load fast, the phone itself runs smooth, and the 12MP camera takes pretty decent photos.

If you communicate with others overseas, you may find the Live Translate feature helpful since it allows you to communicate in 11 different languages.

Water and dust resistant

Strong security

Easy to unlock

Phone gets hot easily

Being one step up from the Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has some upgraded features. For starters, the photo and video quality is better. Plus, it has a 6.3-inch pixel AMOLED display that makes the screen clearer and more vibrant.

In addition, this phone loads a lot quicker, includes greater security protection, runs smooth throughout the day, and has a stronger battery. The battery will even last up to three days if you leave it on battery saving mode.

As always with these types of smartphones, you will receive it unlocked so it can work with a variety of phone carriers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint.

In comparison to its predecessors, this model is a bit more in the mid range with price, but its new and improved features make it worth it.

Improved security and speed

High-quality video and photo features

Unlocked

None that we could find

With the Adaptive Vision Booster, this phone will automatically adjust the brightness to your setting. This model includes an S Pen for easy drawing and note taking, as well as a fast processor that allows you to move through apps quickly and easily.

S Pen included

Strong battery

Capture clear content in any lighting

None that we could find

As a fairly affordable phone with some noteworthy tech features, checking out the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a must. Its 50-megapixel camera system includes a Nightography feature for capturing clear photos and videos when it’s dim. Its 6.4-inch screen allows for crisp entertainment while watching your favorite videos, scrolling social media, or playing games.Its also got a strong 5,000mAh battery, Samsung Knox Security to protect your personal data, and a triple lens design.

Water and dust resistant

Strong 5,000mAh battery} Triple lens design

Affordable

None that we could find



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Lily Hartman

Staff Writer, Search

Lily Hartman is a staff writer who also enjoys writing magazine articles about health and outdoor recreation. In her free time, she likes to hike, camp, run, and lift weights.

Our team is here for one purpose: to help you buy the best stuff and love what you own. Our writers, editors, and lab technicians obsess over the products we cover to make sure you’re confident and satisfied. Have a different opinion about something we recommend? Email us and we’ll compare notes.

Enter your email:

©2023 Reviewed, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC. All rights reserved.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Enter your email:

source