The Unfortunate Samsung Galaxy Phones That Won’t Be Upgraded to One UI 6.0 [Android 14] – Gizchina.com

Samsung smartphones are renowned for their self-developed software system, One UI, which runs on top of the Android OS. The talk of the town among Samsung Galaxy users is the highly anticipated Android 14-based One UI 6.0. Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the flagship build and wondering which handsets will be lucky enough to receive the anticipated One UI 6.0 update. However, please note that not all Galaxy devices will be eligible for the upcoming One UI 6.0 upgrade. In this article, we’ll shed light on the popular Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets that may miss out on the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 experience.

Companies often remove certain devices from the major upgrade list due to firmware feature changes that can lead to compatibility issues. Unfortunately, this means that several Galaxy phones and tablets won’t receive the highly anticipated One UI 6.0 (Android 14) update.

Samsung has implemented a policy that offers four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security patches for its flagship devices launched in 2021 and later. As a result, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S23 series phones are expected to receive the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. Additionally, select mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 are also listed to receive One UI 6.0 this year.

Unfortunately, several Samsung Galaxy devices that will not be able to enjoy the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. These include the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G), S20 FE (LTE/5G), Z Fold 2 5G, Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A51, and A71 devices. However, it’s important to note that although they will miss out on the major OS upgrade, these devices will continue to receive security patches for a certain period.

Early February, Google released the first developer preview version of Android 14. As the company’s own smartphone lineup, the update first came to Pixel smartphones. Now, the company has already released the third developer preview version and preparing for next one. After the company is done releasing all the beta versions, the full package will come out. As usual, Google will release the final update for Pixel smartphones as AOSP (Android Open-Source Project). This will open the door for all other manufactures to get on board.

Samsung on the other hand will likely begin its own beta testing at the end of August. It will follow with a stable release of the One UI 6.0 later this year.

