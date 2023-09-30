Verizon Business wins Best Microsoft Teams Solution at 2023 UC … – Verizon

No Updates

Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams seen as best-in-class for driving productivity, cost, security by leading international publication

NEW YORK – Verizon Business has been recognized by UC Today, the leading international news publication honoring excellence in Unified Communications and Collaboration, as having the “Best Solution for Microsoft Teams” at the 2023 UC Today Awards. The company’s Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams solution, enables businesses to use their mobile phone and business number with their Microsoft Teams phone service.

In January 2023, Verizon Business became the first US carrier to support Teams Phone Mobile. With this product, businesses are able to use their business smartphones and their business numbers with their Microsoft Teams phone service. This allows for major cost savings, as businesses can retire their legacy telephony systems and equipment, and consolidate their business on Microsoft Teams phone system and Verizon business smartphones. And because Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams runs over Verizon’s award-winning mobile network, businesses will get carrier-grade voice quality and security, and the ability to work from anywhere.

Verizon Business’ win for Best Solution for Microsoft Teams at the UC Today awards was based on the criteria of an organization’s ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience and execution. The panel of judges includes industry experts such as B2B TechFluencer, Evan Kirstel, President and Principal Analyst at COMMfusion, Blair Pleasant, and Founder/Principal Analyst at ZK Research, Zeus Kerravala.

“Businesses around the country, whether they are large or small, all share some common fundamental needs,” said Alex Doyle, Vice President, Product Management, Verizon Business. “Businesses are trying to reduce costs, maximize productivity, and serve their customers anywhere. Verizon Mobile from Microsoft Teams delivers all of these needs. Businesses are able to retire their legacy UC or PBX equipment, and run their business in a more cost-effective, more productive, more mobile way. The last wave of transformation in our industry was a shift to cloud; the next wave of transformation in our industry is a shift to mobile, and the Verizon team is so proud of this recognition from UC Today.”

"Verizon Business’ exceptional work in Microsoft Teams has truly set the industry standard, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at UC Awards 2023," said David Dungay, UC Today Editor in Chief and Host of the event.

Verizon Business was honored on Thursday, July 27th 2023. A replay of the event can be seen here uctoday.com/ucawards.

