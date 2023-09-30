New movies to watch: BlackBerry, Magic Mike 3, To Leslie on Netflix, and more – Polygon

Filed under:

Here’s the best of what’s new to watch this week

Happy June, Polygon readers.

Each week, we round up the most notable releases new to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home. This week sees a lot of new VOD releases, as well as a few on streaming platforms.

To Leslie, which resulted in one of the year’s most interesting Oscar campaigns, arrives on Netflix, while the trilogy-capping Magic Mike’s Last Dance finally makes its debut on the recently renamed Max platform. There’s also an exorcist movie on Hulu, a Sydney Sweeney movie on Max, and the VOD debuts of BlackBerry, Charlie Day’s Fool’s Paradise, Robert Rodriguez’s bewildering Ben Affleck psychological thriller Hypnotic, and a few other new movies.

Let’s get into it.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: Michael Morris

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Andre Royo, Owen Teague

Andrea Riseborough stars in this 2022 drama as Leslie Rowland, an alcoholic from West Texas who wins the lottery only to squander her money on liquor and drugs. With nowhere and nothing left to turn to, Leslie works to rebuild her life and reconnect with loved ones estranged by her addiction. Even if you’re not familiar with the film, you might be familiar with the unconventional Oscar nomination campaign for Riseborough’s performance, which sparked a controversy among the awards committee.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Horror fantasy

Run time: 1h 51m

Director: Nathan Frankowski

Cast: Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall

A biotech company run by Satanists comes into possession of Jesus’ DNA and plots to clone the messiah to sacrifice them to the devil. Upon learning this, the archangel Michael (Peter Mensah) is sent to Earth with the express goal of recovering Jesus’ DNA and putting an end to the devil’s conspiracy. Imagine the Left Behind series crossed with the 2010 apocalyptic action film Legion and that’s pretty much The Devil Conspiracy in a nutshell.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Comedy drama

Run time: 1h 52m

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault

Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike “Magic Mike” Lane, a retired male stripper turned furniture store owner turned bartender turned male stripper, in the third and final installment of director Steven Soderbergh’s comedy-drama series. This time, Mike is enlisted by a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek) to travel to London and produce a special dance production.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 23m

Director: Tina Satter

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Marchánt Davis, Josh Hamilton

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) stars in this 2023 biopic drama based on the life of Reality Winner, an American intelligence officer who received the longest prison sentence ever imposed for leaking unauthorized documents to the media, regarding an investigation into Russian tampering of the 2016 U.S. election.

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Biographical comedy-drama

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: Matt Johnson

Cast: Glenn Howerton, Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson

Did you like Air, the biographical drama about the origin of Nike’s business relationship with Michael Jordan? Well, buckle up for BlackBerry, a biographical drama about the rise and fall of the eponymous handheld communications device. 2023 is the year of the brands, baby!

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Satirical comedy

Run time: 1h 38m

Director: Charlie Day

Cast: Charlie Day, Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale

Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars in his directorial debut in the dual role of Sir Tom Bingsley, a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer, and a mute transient released on the streets of Los Angeles by an uncaring mental hospital. When the producer of Tom’s latest film (Ray Liotta) discovers the mute man on the street, he hatches a plan with Tom’s publicist (Ken Jeong) to have the man impersonate Bingsley in a biopic about Billy the Kid. Shenanigans ensue!

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 47m

Director: Bill Holderman

Cast: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen reprise their roles as Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol in the sequel to the 2018 romantic comedy Book Club. Meeting in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the four friends travel to Italy to celebrate Vivian’s upcoming marriage.

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Run time: 1h 33m

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo

Ben Affleck stars in Robert Rodriguez’s psychological action thriller as Danny Rourke, an Austin police detective haunted by the abduction of his 7-year-old daughter. When brought onto the case of a criminal (William Fichtner) with the bizarre ability to warp the perceptions and memories of his victims to assist in crimes, Danny inadvertently stumbles upon an insidious government program that may have ties to his daughter’s disappearance. Stay for the bizarre post-credits sequence!

Genre: Sci-fi horror thriller

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Adrian Grünberg

Cast: Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cesar Cedillo

Adrian Grünberg’s (Rambo: Last Blood) 2023 horror thriller centers on an environmental inspector (Josh Lucas) and his family, who travel to a small town in Baja, Mexico, to investigate the damage left by an oil spill. Upon arriving aboard the oil rig, they find themselves stranded and terrorized by a megalodon shark known locally as “The Black Demon.”

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: Andrea Pallaoro

Cast: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning

Trace Lysette stars in this 2022 drama as Monica, a trans woman who returns home to care for her ailing mother after years of being estranged from her family. Upon her arrival, Monica is forced to reconcile the pain of her past and forge renewed connections in order to embrace the future.

