Amazon drops 11-inch iPad Pro M2 to $719, arrives by Christmas – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Save up to $100 on iPad Pros.

Looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas? Amazon has Apple’s M2 iPad Pro 11-inch in stock and ready to be dispatched to your door by December 25 — with up to $100 in savings.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

Even more holiday deals

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

A bonus $9.01 discount at checkout stacked with a $70 instant rebate drives the cost of the 128GB iPad Pro 11-inch with Apple’s M2 chip and Wi-Fi connectivity down to $719.99. At press time, units are set to arrive before Christmas.

Models with a larger storage capacity are also discounted by up to $100 at Amazon, including the bump up to 256GB that’s $80 off and the 512GB Wi-Fi spec that’s $100 off — each via cash rebates combined with bonus savings at checkout. Many of the iPad deals match Black Friday pricing.

Want to put together the ultimate gift package? The Apple Pencil 2 is marked down to $89 ($40 off retail) with delivery by Christmas, an excellent complement to the M2 iPad Pro. Be sure to check delivery dates for your specific shipping address, though, as dates are subject to change.

Those looking for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save up to $100 at Amazon this weekend.

There are plenty of additional Apple discounts going on this week. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Today's top deals include 40% off an 85" Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD Google Smart TV, 45% off an OtterBox iPhone 13 Prefix Series case, eero mesh wi-fi routers up to 56% off, 58% off a JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The $200 exclusive discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air 13-inch offers the lowest price available. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.

Today's top deals include $422 off a Bissell ReadyClean A3 robotic mop, 71% off a 2-pack of Apple AirTag leather key rings, 40% off a Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS sport watch, 19% off a Rode Videomic Pro+, and more.

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the first Windows computer to use an Intel Neural Processing Unit. This is how it compares on paper against the similarly-sized and priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its recent iPhone 15 event. Here's how these two devices compare with each other.

Most iPhone owners don't upgrade every year. If history is any indication, there will be a lot of iPhone 12 Pro Max owners looking to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's what has changed to the top model in three years.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra offers more performance in a wearable that looks like the original. Here's how the upgraded wearable stands against its predecessor.

Thronmax Space wireless mic kit review: an almost-great option for vloggers & more

Apple confirms iOS 17 fix for overheating iPhones is on the way

Apple Pencil 3 leak claims changeable magnetic tips are on the way

Daily deals Sept. 30: M2 MacBook Air $899, 16" MacBook Pro 32GB $1,775, iPhone 12 models from $270 & more

Best MagSafe stands for Standby in iOS 17

Bluetti AC180 Solar Portable Power Station review: Perfect merge of price, ports, and power

Instagram being blamed for iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple considers $2B Apple TV+ streaming rights grab for Formula 1

Today's top deals include 40% off an 85" Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD Google Smart TV, 45% off an OtterBox iPhone 13 Prefix Series case, eero mesh wi-fi routers up to 56% off, 58% off a JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The $200 exclusive discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air 13-inch offers the lowest price available. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.

Today's top deals include $422 off a Bissell ReadyClean A3 robotic mop, 71% off a 2-pack of Apple AirTag leather key rings, 40% off a Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS sport watch, 19% off a Rode Videomic Pro+, and more.

The first beta of iOS 17.1 has been released with several new features and changes. We go hands on to check them out ahead of the public release.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro each have a USB-C port, but the capabilities of this port differ between models. Here's what you need to know.

Starting in iOS 17, Apple allows users to create a Personal Voice that when used in conjunction with Live Speech can help users communicate with others by reading text and phrases. Here's how to set it up and how it worked for us.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

The Thronmax Space wireless mic kit includes a useful and well-designed pack of condenser and lavalier mics and accessories that drops the ball with no included support for Apple mobile devices.

The Bluetti AC180 Solar takes on all the best aspects of the AC200Max and crams it into a smaller, lighter form factor that should satisfy most users' needs.

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

The Jsaux Omnicase 2 and 2 Pro offer a functional USB-C hub solution while also providing adapter and SD card storage, but it could use a slightly better build quality.

Quality of life updates like Double Tap and a brighter display makes Apple Watch Series 9 a worthwhile upgrade, but Series 7 and newer owners shouldn't bother.

{{ title }}

source