H&M's virtual Roblox Loooptopia game promotes fashion circularity – just-style.com

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has partnered with online game platform, Roblox to create an immersive game in the metaverse that encourages virtual garment experimentation while promoting circularity.

H&M has partnered with Roblox and metaverse studio Dubit to create an interactive online experience that lets consumers experiment with fashion materials and patterns and is described as putting circularity at the heart of the fun.

H&M explains it allows consumers to experiment with their digital identity and become more knowledgeable about fashion and circularity while enjoying the playful environment on the Roblox 3D immersive platform.

Linda Li, head of customer activation & marketing, H&M Americas suggests that in the coming years, H&M will continue to explore the fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities.

She says: “People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline.”

Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit adds: “H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of style, creativity and culture.”

The game features a city square, which is said to set the stage for visitors to embark on play sessions in alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest.

Consumers can gather a variety of fashion ingredients by engaging in mini-games, styling sessions and live-events.

The idea is for consumers to style their virtual selves or ‘avatars’ in newly created clothes, and complement these with accessories, dance moves, music tracks and special effects for the runway.

Consumers can also catch up with friends to trade clothes, take selfies or admire each other’s creations.

When it’s time to try a new style, consumers are encouraged to recycle the old clothes to earn super-rare elements and become the star of the runway show.

“At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar,” adds Max Heirbaut, global head of brand experience, metaverse, for H&M.

Last month (December 2022), H&M partnered with social media platform Snapchat to launch a digital collection powered by the Snap Camera.

