Tech sell-off drags ASX down, Reserve Bank under pressure to hike interest rates in May – ABC News

Australian shares have dropped for a third straight trading day, after a technology sell-off on Wall Street intensified in the final hour over fears of a slowing economy and aggressive US interest rate hikes.

The ASX 200 index closed 0.8 per cent lower at 7,261 points. That was on top of yesterday's 2.1 per cent fall.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.7 US cents, at 4:15pm AEST. It jumped 0.7 per cent after the Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed the biggest inflation spike in two decades.

In context, the local currency has fallen by around 7 per cent since the beginning of April (when it traded as high as 76.6 US cents).

The latest ABS figures, released on Wednesday morning, showed that consumer prices shot up by 2.1 per cent in the March quarter.

This also means the cost of living surged 5.1 per cent in the past year, its biggest jump since June 2001 — around the time the GST was introduced.

It was a much higher-than-expected inflation result, as Reuters-polled economists were only predicting a yearly increase of 4.6 per cent.

As a result, the likelihood of the Reserve Bank lifting the cash rate target at its next meeting (on May 3) surged to 86 per cent, according to market pricing.

If the RBA proceeds with a pre-election rate hike, this would be the first time it has happened since 2007 (when John Howard lost to Kevin Rudd).

The Reserve Bank is confident most borrowers will be able to cope with rising interest rates, but it also warns recent buyers should brace for falling property prices.

"Delaying a rate rise when the case to move is now so obvious – at a time of a federal election campaign – raises the perception of political influence and sensitivity," said David Bassanese, chief economist of BetaShares.

"While the RBA is right to be sensitive to the politics on occasion, the case to raise rates is now so clear that everyone will know the only reason for delay was the federal election.

"This would forever limit the RBA capacity to move in the future, as any decision in coming years to raise interest rates during an election campaign would then be seen as very political."

Australia's cash rate is currently at a record low 0.1 per cent. Markets are betting it will climb to 2.5 per cent by year end, and 3.5 per cent by late-2023.

However, some economists believe rate hikes of that magnitude are unlikely, given the impact it will have on home owners.

In early April, the RBA forecast that a 2 per cent rate hike may cause property prices to fall sharply, by 15 per cent over a couple of years.

Technology stocks were among the worst performers on the ASX, following a 4 per cent plunge on Wall Street's tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq Composite, overnight.

Shares of Life360 plummeted by 29.4 per cent, after the company revealed it was abandoning plans for a dual-listing on the US stock market.

Data on inflation, wages and jobs are due to be released before the federal election on May 21 and these represent four wildcards for the campaign.

Its main product is an app which allows the user to see the precise, real-time location of friends or family members.

Back in February, Life360's stock crashed 46 per cent in a single day, after it reported widening losses for the December half-year.

Shares in Block (-5.9pc), Zip Co (-5.1pc), Pointsbet (-8.6pc) and Tyro Payments (-3.5pc) also suffered heavy losses, albeit nowhere near as high.

EML Payments plunged 5.7 per cent (on top of yesterday's 38.6 per cent slump), following the payment company's profit downgrade.

The big four banks Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ and NAB saw their stocks drop between 1.7 and 2.6 per cent.

CBA announced its chairman Catherine Livingstone would retire in August after more than five years in the role. She will be replaced by Paul O'Malley, who joined the bank's board in 2019, and was previously the CEO of BlueScope Steel for a decade.

AMP's share price fell by 1 per cent, after flagging it will sell some of its assets to Dexus for up to $550 million.

In particular, AMP is selling the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business of its asset management unit AMP Capital (which will soon be renamed Collimate Capital).

This deal includes $250 million in upfront cash and an earn-out payment of up to $300 million subject to factors, including the successful transition of assets under management (AUM).

AMP said, however, it was unlikely that it would receive the full earn-out given an expected loss of AUM from Collimate Capital, of about $3 billion.

Shares in Google's parent company, Alphabet, tumbled as the war in Ukraine and inflation concerns led to its advertising revenue falling below Wall Street's lofty expectations.

In after-hours trade, its stock fell by 2.7 per cent (on top of its 3.6 per cent slide during the US trading session overnight).

The war in Ukraine had an "outsized impact" on Alphabet's video streaming service YouTube — because it stopped ad sales in Russia and brand advertisers, (particularly in Europe) scaled back on spending, according to the company's chief financial officer Ruth Porat.

She also told analysts that 1 per cent of Google's overall sales came from Russia last year.

It's only been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but economists are already speculating about when the next recession could happen.

"Alphabet has been seen as one of the most insulated companies in the advertising space relative to peers, but sometimes you can still own the best house in the worst neighbourhood," said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

YouTube's advertising sales of $US6.9 billion missed Wall Street's target of $US7.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Alphabet said its March-quarter sales totalled $US68.01 billion. That was 23 per cent higher than last year, but still below the average estimate of $US68.1 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

It makes Alphabet's first miss since the December quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

The company also reported that its costs jumped 23 per cent.

Some advertisers are rethinking ad spending amid a higher interest rate environment, higher transport costs and shortages of products from couches to cars to infant formula, analysts said.

Shares in electric car maker Tesla plunged by 12.2 per cent, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in New York overnight.

He's a space rocket mogul, an electric car salesman, a madcap inventor, and a celebrity entrepreneur. Who is Elon Musk, and how did he become the richest person in the world?

It comes a day after Twitter’s board approved billionaire Elon Musk's $61.4 billion takeover of the social media company, which suggests it may partially reflect investors' worries about the deal.

There are also concerns that Mr Musk might need to sell some of his stake in Tesla to help pay for his Twitter acquisition.

Previously -prized growth stocks like Tesla have been hammered in recent weeks as investors fret about the impact of higher interest rates on their future earnings.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to lift rates by a half a percentage point (0.5pc) at each of its next two meetings.

China's COVID-19-led lockdowns and an aggressive pivot by major central banks to fight inflation have overshadowed what has been a better-than-expected quarterly earnings season so far.

The Nasdaq Composite plummeted by 4 per cent, to close at 12,494 points, its lowest level since December 2020.

Twitter has agreed to accept a $61 billion takeover bid from billionaire Elon Musk in a deal that's set to shake up the social media platform as we know it. Here's what it means for Twitter users and how it will change.

The tech-heavy index has retreated further into bear market territory, having fallen 22 per cent from its November record high.

It was also the Nasdaq's biggest single-day loss since September 2020.

The S&P 500 lost 2.8 per cent, to finish at 4,176, while the Dow Jones index fell 2.4 per cent to 33,241.

"I think with where the market is right now, in this indiscriminate selling and fear phase, I think you've got more potential for downside risk than you have for an upside surprise," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

Oil prices rebounded, following reports that Russian gas supplies to Poland have been halted.

Brent crude rose 3.2 per cent to $US105.54 a barrel, and was also boosted by the People's Bank of China announcing it would cut the amount of foreign exchange that Chinese banks must hold as reserves.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 per cent to $US1,904.68 an ounce.

Iron ore rebounded 2.4 per cent to $US138.95 a tonne, after heavy losses in recent days.

