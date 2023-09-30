Space Station Science Highlights: Week of January 30, 2023 – NASA

Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don’t find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Crew members aboard the International Space Station conducted scientific investigations during the week of Jan 30 that included examining how fuel temperature affects material flammability, evaluating 3D printing of knee cartilage tissue, and observing liquid sloshing and turbulence in space.

Here are details on some of the microgravity investigations currently taking place aboard the orbiting lab:

SoFIE-Gel studies burning in microgravity, including how fuel temperature affects material flammability. Results could contribute to crew safety on future missions by improving understanding of early fire growth behavior, informing selection of fire-resistant spacecraft cabin materials, validating flammability models, and helping to determine optimal fire suppression techniques. Studying flames in space without the complications of buoyancy also helps improve computer models of combustion for terrestrial applications. Crew members replaced experiment samples and an igniter tip during the week.

BFF-Meniscus-2 evaluates using the upgraded BioFabrication Facility (BFF) to 3D print a meniscus, or knee cartilage tissue, using bioinks and cells. On its first trip to space in 2019, the BFF successfully printed a partial human knee meniscus. The facility’s upgrades include the ability to control the temperature of its printheads, which enabled bioink formulations that previously were not possible. Musculoskeletal injuries including tears in the meniscus are a leading health issue in the U.S. military. Microgravity enables the printing of tissue samples of higher quality than those printed on the ground and this investigation could help develop new approaches for treating such injuries. During the week, crew members installed and activated the BFF facility and the ADvanced Space Experiment Processor (ADSEP) in preparation for investigation operations.

FLUIDICS, an investigation from ESA (European Space Agency), evaluates sloshing, turbulence, and other behaviors of liquid in a sphere in microgravity. The spheres serve as models for a spacecraft fuel tank. This investigation could provide insight into measuring fuel volume and may support improvements to the guidance and precision of satellites, improving fuel management and expanding lifespan. This investigation also may help provide a better understanding of Earth’s oceans, including the phenomenon of “rogue waves,” contributing to improved climate prediction systems and optimizing the use of ocean-based renewable energy. Crew members performed runs of the experiment during the week.

