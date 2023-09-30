NFT platform Enjin forks Polkadot parachain Efinity to new mainnet – Cointelegraph

Enjin chief technology officer Witek Radomski said the new blockchain aims to promote creativity by facilitating the easy and affordable creation and distribution of NFTs.

Nonfungible token (NFT) platform Enjin has announced its transition to a new mainnet called Enjin Blockchain, aiming to further Web3 adoption. Following the transition, its Polkadot parachain called Efinity has been forked to the new blockchain.

In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the Enjin team highlighted that Enjin Blockchain would differ from other blockchain solutions that rely on smart contracts. According to Enjin, functions like creating and transferring NFTs will be integrated into the blockchain’s foundational code.

Apart from this, the blockchain also presents new features. These include “Fuel Tanks,” which lets developers subsidize user transaction fees, and “Discrete Accounts,” which allows users to interact with projects using its blockchain without downloading specific wallet software.

The team also informed its community that Efinity, its Polkadot parachain, has also been forked to the new mainnet. It will be called the Efinity Matrixchain and support a transition for its existing users.

Enjin co-founder and chief technology officer Witek Radomski said that the launch of the Enjin Blockchain aims to support creativity by making it easier and economical for anyone to create and distribute NFTs. Radomski explained:

Oscar Franklin Tan, Enjin’s chief financial officer, commented that NFTs and digital ownership would be the cornerstone for what he describes as “the next wave of gaming” fueled by developments in artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality. Because of this, Enjin aims to be there to support this new “explosion of content.”

In other news, blue-chip collaterals have started to help stabilize NFT lending. In a recent statement to Cointelegraph, NFT protocol Paraspace highlighted that despite accumulating NFT loans of over $280 million, it had no bad debt and only 16 NFT liquidations. According to its team, it owes its success to the rule allowing only blue-chip NFTs to be used as collateral.

