New On Disney Plus In July 2023: Sharkfest, New World Of Mickie Mouse – GameSpot

Disney+'s lineup is growing during July, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

June 16, 2023

As July comes closer, Disney+ is preparing to unveil a lineup of new TV shows and movies. Subscribers can look forward to a plethora of fresh content, with some titles scheduled to premiere as early as July 2, while others will be released throughout the month, offering a diverse array of entertainment options for subscribers to enjoy.

At the start of the month, there will be a slew of new shark documentaries and specials that continues Disney’s Sharkfest celebration. There will be 11 in total with more episodes of When Sharks Attack and its companion series When Sharks Attack…And Why.

Towards the end of July, Mickey Mouse fans will be treated to a brand-new Wonderful World of Mickie Mouse special, Steamboat Silly. The Wonderful World of Mickie Mouse shorts and seasonal specials have been consistently great, taking on a more unhinged and comedic take on these iconic characters. In Steamboat Silly, Mickie accidentally brings his old home movies to life, causing a multitude of Mickies to run rampant.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ in July.

