What's Coming to Netflix UK in August 2023 – What's on Netflix



Your look at what’s coming to Netflix UK including all the new movies and series throughout August 2023.

by Jacob Robinson · @JRobinsonWoN · Reading Time: 8 minutes

Published on July 26th, 2023, 11:20 am EST



It’s already been a busy Summer on Netflix UK, and with all the great new movies and shows headed to the library in August, there’s tons for subscribers to look forward to.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what’s new on Netflix UK throughout August 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of titles leaving Netflix UK in August 2023.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in August 2023. This preview will be updated throughout July and August as more titles are announced.



What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in August 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What’s on Netflix fulltime in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that’s TV or movies but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom. Contact: jacob@whats-on-netflix.com



What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2023

New and Returning Kids Shows Coming to Netflix in 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2023

new Netflix releases this week

Leaving Soon on Netflix

The Thundermans and Victorious Leaving Netflix in November 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Sep 30, 2023

What To Watch on Netflix

Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: September 30th-October 1st, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Netflix News and Previews

Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Sep 29, 2023

What’s New on Netflix

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 29th, 2023

Sep 29, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Sep 29, 2023

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source