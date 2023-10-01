Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 20: Grab Scarlet Monster Club Bundle this way! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 20: Garena Free Fire MAX remains ever so popular in India despite the impending arrival of Free Fire India, the revamped version of Garena Free Fire. As a token of appreciation for the gaming community, the developers of the game roll out redeem codes regularly, which players can use to get their hands on free in-game items such as weapon skins, characters, gloo walls, emotes, bundles, diamonds, and more.

Before moving on to the redeem codes, know that the Scarlet Monster Club Bundle is finally live in Garena Free Fire MAX! Players can access it through the Monster Ring event on the event page and get their hands on amazing rewards. Check out the details of this event here.

The Scarlet Monster Club Bundle has been introduced as part of the new Monster Ring event. While the rewards of this event are exciting, know that none of them are free, and players must complete missions to collect Universal Ring Tokens. These can be exchanged for rewards later. The event is live until September 25, therefore players have ample time to get their hands on all the items of the bundle.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted. “Take on the opponents wearing the Scarlet Monster Club bundle & take the cute Little Monster along with you to the battlefield! Claim the bundle from the Monster Ring event today!”

As part of the Scarlet Monster Club Bundle, Garena Free Fire MAX players can obtain Scarlet Monster Club Top, Scarlet Monster Club Mask, Scarlet Monster Club Pants, and Scarlet Monster Club Shoes. The whole bundle can also be purchased by spending a hefty 85 Universal Ring Tokens in the game.

E2F86ZREMK49

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

