How to download Warzone Caldera on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox … – Dexerto

If you are not sure how to go about downloading and installing Warzone Caldera, then this handy hub will come in handy to get you playing it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as quickly as possible.

Warzone 2 offers quite a different gameplay experience than Warzone 1. Both games offer very different movement mechanics, looting systems, maps, and weapons. So it’s no surprise that some players would like to revert to the old system they are more attuned to.

Fortunately, for those that wish to delve back into Warzone 1, there is an option to do just that. In fact, the original game has now been rebranded as Warzone Caldera and now runs independently alongside Warzone 2.

So, if you wish to dive back into the jungles of Caldera and slide cancel your way to victory, then our Warzone 1 installation guide has everything you need to know.

In order to download and install Warzone Caldera on your PS4 and PS5, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Once the download has finished, you’ll be able to play Warzone Caldera as much as you like.

Installing Warzone Caldera on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S follows a similar method to that seen on PlayStation.

As soon as the download has finished, simply boot up the game to begin diving back into the original Warzone action.

The process for installing Warzone Caldera on PC is largely the same as both Xbox and PlayStation, but you’ll need to use Battle.net. Here’s everything you need to do:

Again, once you’ve finished installing the game, you’ll be able to dive back into Caldera with all your old guns and cosmetics.

So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about downloading and installing Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

