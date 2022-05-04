Connect with us

7 Best Ways to Fix Spotify App Not Working On Android TV - Guiding Tech
7 Best Ways to Fix Spotify App Not Working On Android TV – Guiding Tech

We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.
The Spotify app is available to enjoy your favorite music on Android TV-powered smart TVs. You can queue up the Spotify playlists or podcasts right from your Android TV. Spotify also allows your friends to connect their phones and share their listening history.
svg%3ESpotify not working on android tv 1
But what if the Spotify app stops working suddenly? That’ll leave you in a soup. Here’s a list of the best ways to fix the Spotify app not working on Android TV.
The first step is to ensure whether Spotify did deduct the Spotify Premium subscription fee for your account. The payment request might have hit a snag and your subscription might be on hold till the payment is made. Hence, the audio playback is not functioning properly. You can use your computer to check it. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Open Spotify in a web browser.
Visit Spotify
svg%3Espotify home page
Step 2: Click on Log In in the top-right corner.
svg%3Elogin to spotify webpage
Step 3: Once logged in, click on Profile at the top-right corner.
svg%3Eopen spotify profile
Step 4: Select Account from the drop-down menu.
svg%3Eaccount settings spotify
Your Spotify Account settings will open.
Step 5: Scroll down to find Your Plan details.
svg%3Espotify plan details
Check whether your subscription fee was deducted or not.
Step 6: To change the billing information, click on Update.
svg%3Eupdate billing details spotify
Step 7: Enter your account details.
svg%3Eenter account details spotify change payment method
Step 8: Scroll down and click on Change Payment Details to confirm your action.
svg%3Esave payment details spotify
Spotify allows you to connect and control music playback on other devices. But there’s a catch. You cannot play the same track at the same time on more than one device. So if Spotify is not playing songs on your Android TV, you should check for the same song playback on another device.
You can also choose to remove a device from your Spotify account. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android.
Download Spotify for iPhone
Download Spotify for Android
svg%3Eopen spotify on iphone
Step 2: Log in to your account.
Step 3: Tap the Settings icon at the top right corner.
svg%3Esettings spotify app
Step 4: Select Devices from the list of options.
svg%3Edevices settings spotify
Step 5: Tap on the Devices Menu option.
svg%3Edevice menu settings spotify
Select the device that you wish to remove under the Other Devices list.
Step 6: Tap the three dots alongside the device name.
svg%3Eremove device settings spotify app
Step 7: Tap on Forget Device.
svg%3Eforget device spotify app settings
If you haven’t updated the Spotify app on your Android TV in a while, it’s a good chance that an important update is pending to squash some bugs. We recommend updating the Spotify app by following these steps.
Step 1: Go to Play Store on your Android TV.
svg%3Eopen play store android tv
Step 2: Select your profile icon at the top-right corner.
svg%3Eprofile icon google play store android tv
Step 3: Select Manage Apps & Games.
svg%3Emanage apps and games play store android tv
Step 4: Select Check for Updates.
svg%3Echeck for updates play store android tv
Sometimes all you need is to force quit and restart. You can try this for the Spotify app on your Android TV by following these steps.
Step 1: Go to the App tab on your Android TV homepage.
svg%3Eapps android tv
Step 2: Scroll down and select Spotify under the App tab.
svg%3Eselect spotify app android tv
Step 3: Long press the app icon with your remote to reveal options.
svg%3Espotify app options android tv
Step 4: Select Info from the menu.
svg%3Eapp info android tv
Step 5: From the Spotify Info menu, select Force Quit.
svg%3Eforce stop spotify app android tv
Step 6: Reopen the Spotify app to check if it plays music without issues.
You can try to fix this Spotify app issue by simply restarting your Android TV. This will reload the entire Android TV user interface. You can also restart your Wi-Fi router or remove and replug your Ethernet cable to the TV.
Cache data saves all the information of an app. In the case of Spotify, your listening history and podcast subscriptions will be saved as the app cache. You can try to fix the Spotify app not working on your Android TV issue by cleaning the app cache.
Follow these steps.
Step 1: Select Spotify under the Apps tab on your Android TV.
svg%3Eselect spotify app android tv
Step 2: Long-press the icon to reveal options.
Step 3: Select the Info option.
svg%3Eapp info android tv
Step 4: Scroll down and select Clear Cache.
svg%3Eclear cache spotify app android tv
Step 5: Press Ok to confirm your action.
svg%3Eclear cache android tv spotify app
Step 6: Reopen the Spotify app.
If none of the solutions work on your TV, the last resort is to uninstall and reinstall the Spotify app. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Select the Spotify app under the Apps tab.
Step 2: Long press the app icon to reveal options.
svg%3Espotify app options android tv
Step 3: Select Uninstall.
svg%3Euninstall spotify app android tv
Step 4: Press Ok to confirm your action.
svg%3Eselect ok to uninstall spotify from android tv
Step 5: Go to the Play Store app on your Android TV, download Spotify again and log in to your account.
The Spotify app for Android TV is a great option for lighting up your party mood. You can also watch your favorite video podcasts on the big screen.
Last updated on 04 May, 2022
The above article may contain affiliate links which help support Guiding Tech.
Spotify’s Discover Weekly was launched in 2015.
