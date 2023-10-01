Apple's M1 Mac mini falls to $645 (up to $110 off), plus $20 off AppleCare – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Apple's M1 Mac mini has just gotten cheaper thanks to exclusive deals

A new price drop is in effect on Apple’s Mac mini, with the standard configuration on sale for $645 and upgraded models up to $110 off. Plus, save $20 on AppleCare.

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is no slouch, offering an affordable entry point into the Mac ecosystem. And with the standard Mac mini ringing in at one third of what a Mac Studio costs, it’s easy to see why the M1 Mac mini is a popular choice among students and home users.

With the standard M1 model normally retailing for $699 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the system is already priced well. But Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama is discounting part number MGNR3LL/A to just $645 with this activation link* and promo code APINSIDER. Thanks to an instant rebate already in place and the $34 promo code, you can save $55 on the compact desktop.

AppleCare for the Mac mini just $79

The same APINSIDER coupon also knocks $20 off AppleCare for the Mac mini, bringing the price of the extended protection plan down to $79.

Easy price comparison

According to our Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across leading Apple resellers, this exclusive offer delivers the cheapest Mac mini price on the base configuration, with every upgraded model up to $110 off with instant rebates and code APINSIDER.

(*) How to redeem the APINSIDER coupon

Activating the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this cost-saving activation link. Add the MacBook Pro to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. AppleCare is $20 off as well (reg. $99, now $79) with the same promo code.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

M1 Mac mini Prices M1, 8GB, 256GB $494.99 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out sold out $494.99 sold out $519.00

Save $204.01 M1, 8GB, 512GB $875.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out sold out sold out sold out sold out

Save $24.00 M1, 8GB, 1TB $1,049.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 8GB, 2TB $1,449.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 16GB, 256GB $859.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out $1,499.00

Save $40.00 M1, 16GB, 512GB $919.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out $919.00

Save $180.00 M1, 16GB, 1TB $1,099.00 PON

$1,149.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out $1,099.00

Save $200.00 M1, 16GB, 2TB $1,499.00 PON

$1,499.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out $1,499.00

Save $200.00

Additional Apple deals

If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Here are a few specials heading running this week:

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is no slouch, offering an affordable entry point into the Mac ecosystem. And with the standard Mac mini ringing in at one third of what a Mac Studio costs, it’s easy to see why the M1 Mac mini is a popular choice among students and home users.

With the standard M1 model normally retailing for $699 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the system is already priced well. But Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama is discounting part number MGNR3LL/A to just $645 with this activation link* and promo code APINSIDER. Thanks to an instant rebate already in place and the $34 promo code, you can save $55 on the compact desktop.

The same APINSIDER coupon also knocks $20 off AppleCare for the Mac mini, bringing the price of the extended protection plan down to $79.

According to our Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across leading Apple resellers, this exclusive offer delivers the cheapest Mac mini price on the base configuration, with every upgraded model up to $110 off with instant rebates and code APINSIDER.

Activating the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

M1 Mac mini Prices

If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Here are a few specials heading running this week:

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Today's top deals include 40% off an 85" Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD Google Smart TV, 45% off an OtterBox iPhone 13 Prefix Series case, eero mesh wi-fi routers up to 56% off, 58% off a JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The $200 exclusive discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air 13-inch offers the lowest price available. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.

Today's top deals include $422 off a Bissell ReadyClean A3 robotic mop, 71% off a 2-pack of Apple AirTag leather key rings, 40% off a Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS sport watch, 19% off a Rode Videomic Pro+, and more.

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the first Windows computer to use an Intel Neural Processing Unit. This is how it compares on paper against the similarly-sized and priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its recent iPhone 15 event. Here's how these two devices compare with each other.

Most iPhone owners don't upgrade every year. If history is any indication, there will be a lot of iPhone 12 Pro Max owners looking to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's what has changed to the top model in three years.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra offers more performance in a wearable that looks like the original. Here's how the upgraded wearable stands against its predecessor.

Thronmax Space wireless mic kit review: an almost-great option for vloggers & more

Apple confirms iOS 17 fix for overheating iPhones is on the way

Apple Pencil 3 leak claims changeable magnetic tips are on the way

Daily deals Sept. 30: M2 MacBook Air $899, 16" MacBook Pro 32GB $1,775, iPhone 12 models from $270 & more

Best MagSafe stands for Standby in iOS 17

Bluetti AC180 Solar Portable Power Station review: Perfect merge of price, ports, and power

Instagram being blamed for iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple considers $2B Apple TV+ streaming rights grab for Formula 1

Today's top deals include 40% off an 85" Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD Google Smart TV, 45% off an OtterBox iPhone 13 Prefix Series case, eero mesh wi-fi routers up to 56% off, 58% off a JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The $200 exclusive discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air 13-inch offers the lowest price available. Plus, save $40 on AppleCare.

Today's top deals include $422 off a Bissell ReadyClean A3 robotic mop, 71% off a 2-pack of Apple AirTag leather key rings, 40% off a Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS sport watch, 19% off a Rode Videomic Pro+, and more.

The first beta of iOS 17.1 has been released with several new features and changes. We go hands on to check them out ahead of the public release.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro each have a USB-C port, but the capabilities of this port differ between models. Here's what you need to know.

Starting in iOS 17, Apple allows users to create a Personal Voice that when used in conjunction with Live Speech can help users communicate with others by reading text and phrases. Here's how to set it up and how it worked for us.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

The Thronmax Space wireless mic kit includes a useful and well-designed pack of condenser and lavalier mics and accessories that drops the ball with no included support for Apple mobile devices.

The Bluetti AC180 Solar takes on all the best aspects of the AC200Max and crams it into a smaller, lighter form factor that should satisfy most users' needs.

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

The Jsaux Omnicase 2 and 2 Pro offer a functional USB-C hub solution while also providing adapter and SD card storage, but it could use a slightly better build quality.

Quality of life updates like Double Tap and a brighter display makes Apple Watch Series 9 a worthwhile upgrade, but Series 7 and newer owners shouldn't bother.

{{ title }}

source