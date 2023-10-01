Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown – Engadget

As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.

"Customers have until January 31, 2023 to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge, while advising customers to purchase Windows 11 instead. However, Windows 10 may still be offered elsewhere from other retailers and OEMs, until Microsoft confirms otherwise.

Windows 10 was first launched in 2015, and so will be discontinued exactly 10 years later. The company announced the end date in June of 2021 as part of its "modern lifecycle policy," just prior to the launch of Windows 11. The OS received generally good reviews and met with success when it arrived — in part because it replaced Windows 8, which wasn't, er, as warmly received.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 launched to decent acclaim, with applause for the polish and boos for the weird upgrade restrictions. The minimum system requirements were relaxed soon after launch, but migration from Windows 10 has still been slow, according to recent reports.

iOS 17 has new features, including FaceTime Video Messages. Here's how to record and send video messages to your loved ones when they can't pick up the phone.

Several Roomba robot vacuum and mop combo devices are on sale. You can save up to $200 at Wellbots right now thanks to some discount codes.

Letterboxd cofounder Matthew Buchanan announced that Tiny, a venture capital firm, has bought a 60 percent stake in the platform. The founder insists "very little else will change."

Cocoon is a game I can (and will) recommend to anyone that plays video games, and plenty who don’t. Perhaps my only complaint is that I want more.

Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.

The Creator is yet another sci-fi epic about a war between humans and AI.

Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear two cases that could transform how social media companies police their content.

Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.

Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Retro gaming is more than just classic titles from the past, it's also about collecting and finding rare items. Something Analogue is acutely aware of.

This week, Cherlynn chats about her experience reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s big Surface event in NYC, which actually ended up being more of an AI shindig.

Here’s a list of the best smart light bulbs you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Netflix is shipping its final DVD rentals, marking the end of an era that helped make the company the streaming behemoth it is today.

The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air

Google is sending Jamboard on its way to the company's ever-growing graveyard full of products and services that didn't quite work out

SpaceX has won a $70 million contract with the US Space Force to provide satellite communications for the US Space Force via its Starshield program.

Tesla has been tolerating racial harassment at its factory in Fremont, California since at least 2015 until today, according to the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.

