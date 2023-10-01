OpenAI empowers ChatGPT with internet browsing and third-party plugins in latest GPT-4 update for plus subscribers | Mint – Mint

ChatGPT has recently received an exciting enhancement from OpenAI. The newest version, GPT-4, has been equipped with the capability to access the internet. This update allows the model to utilize over 70 third-party browser plugins, providing users with a wider array of functionalities. These exciting improvements are specifically accessible to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan priced at $20 (approximately Rs.1,648) per month.

Now that ChatGPT has gained access to the internet, it is capable of producing more accurate and current responses, even regarding topics that pertain to recent happenings. By leveraging the extensive wealth of information available online, the model can furnish well-informed and perceptive answers that incorporate the most recent facts and statistics.

In the past, ChatGPT encountered challenges when attempting to address inquiries about recent progress and advancements as its training data only extended until 2021. Nevertheless, with the introduction of the latest version, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can now make the most of this AI-driven generative tool.

In addition to its internet browsing functionality, a ChatGPT Plus subscription provides several benefits such as quicker response times, priority access to new features, and uninterrupted service during peak periods. Premium users can also choose between utilizing either GPT-3.5 or GPT-4. Moreover, the incorporation of third-party browser plugins, including widely-used platforms like Slack, is anticipated to enhance productivity through AI-based assistance.

As the field of artificial intelligence continues to progress rapidly, OpenAI is dedicated to further developing its extensive language model. This commitment is exemplified by Google’s recent announcement of enhancements to Bard at I/O 2023, highlighting the increasing competition in the AI domain. OpenAI’s ongoing endeavors to improve ChatGPT and other models demonstrate their dedication to fostering collaboration and promoting accessibility within the AI community.

OpenAI has significantly enhanced ChatGPT by granting it internet browsing capabilities and integrating third-party plugins. This upgrade empowers the language model to provide precise and up-to-date information, benefiting subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and advancing the progress of AI-powered conversational agents.

