Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch New iPhone SE Models in 2022 and 2023 – MacRumors

Apple is planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new ‌iPhone SE‌ models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB of memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB of memory.

We expect Apple to release a new iPhone SE in 2023 with a larger display than the 1H22 SE’s 4.7-inch and 4GB of memory support (vs. 3GB in the 1H22 SE). We predict that Luxshare-ICT will be the NPI supplier for the 2023 iPhone SE.

Kuo’s predictions broadly line up with the plethora of existing rumors around the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ models. Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch ‌iPhone SE‌ with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor ‌iPhone SE‌ model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024. Young originally said that the larger ‌iPhone SE‌ model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however Kuo today says he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023.

Other rumors have suggested that this larger ‌iPhone SE‌ model will feature an iPhone XR-like design, potentially with a hole-punch front-facing camera, and be Apple’s final iPhone with an LCD display. The ‌2022 ‌iPhone‌ SE‌, on the other hand, is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip.

TrendForce believes that the next-generation 4.7-inch ‌iPhone SE‌ will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

