Apple's future iPhone lineup: iPhone 16 Ultra may feature Vision Pro's 3D capturing | Mint – Mint

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is already generating buzz, with rumors suggesting the existence of an iPhone 15 Ultra. While the iPhone 15’s Vision Pro features might not materialize, leaks hint at 3D capturing for future iPhone Ultra models, enhancing the user experience.

According to a leak on Weibo, as reported by MacRumors, it is possible that upcoming iPhone Ultra models could incorporate Vision Pro’s 3D capture technology, referred to as spatial photos and videos. If this integration takes place, it could provide users with an immersive experience by enabling the capture and display of 3D content on the Apple Vision Pro.

As per a BGR report, Apple had initial plans to introduce spatial photos and videos to the iPhone 15 Pro models even before the launch of Vision Pro in 2024. However, the latest information suggests that this feature will debut in the headset first and subsequently be incorporated into iPhones. The introduction of 3D imagery has the potential to revolutionize the user experience, offering enhanced viewing and capturing capabilities.

It is worth noting that users will still have the option to project standard images within the headset. MacRumors has noted that the Vision Pro’s design is heavily centered around this feature, to the extent that the device includes a dedicated mechanical button for added convenience.

The potential integration of 3D capturing into the iPhone could mark a significant advancement for Apple. The company has already unveiled numerous exciting features for the upcoming iPhone 15 models, including a primary wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, LiDAR scanner, and more. This promises an exciting lineup for Apple enthusiasts to anticipate in next year’s product releases.

Furthermore, in 2024, there might be the introduction of a new high-end iPhone version called the “Ultra.” Currently, all iPhone enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Apple event scheduled for September 12, 2023, where the company will unveil its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 series.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source