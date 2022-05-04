Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar You Don’t Want to Overlook – TelecomTalk



The three private telcos offer a number of prepaid plans for their subscribers with different benefits. Some of these plans come bundled with OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar which allows users to enjoy a ton of content as well gives access to major sports leagues such as IPL. Mentioned in the article are some of the prepaid plans from Jio, Vi and Airtel with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions that you don’t want to overlook.

The first plan from Jio costs Rs 601 with a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB of data each day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with daily 3GB data the plan also offers an additional 6GB of data. Jio also offers a prepaid plan for Rs 499 which provides 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day. Both the mentioned plans from Jio come with access to one year Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. Users can also enjoy various Jio applications such as the Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more. Moreover, after using the daily data limit, users can further enjoy 64 Kbps of internet speed.

Vodafone Idea on the other hand also provides a Rs 601 plan. The Rs 601 plan from Vi also offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day for its customers. This plan from Vi as well offers 3GB of data per day and comes with a validity period of 28 days. Vi also offers another 3GB per day prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 901. The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. When it comes to the bundled OTT platform, the telco offers one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile as well just like Jio. Moreover, users also get an additional 16GB and 48GB of data with Rs 601 and Rs 901 plans respectively.

Talking about Bharti Airtel, India’s one of the most prominent telecom companies, under its “Truly Unlimited” packs offers a Rs 599 plan that has benefits almost identical to that of the other two. This plan offers unlimited calling to its users and the validity period for this pack is of 28 days. Moreover, users also get a total of 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, users also get 3GB of internet data per day till the validity period. Airtel also offers a 2GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 838. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day.

Airtel offers a yearlong subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its plans. Furthermore, the plans also provide a trial offer for the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video. Users get a 30-day free trial which they can start when they recharge with this plan. This benefit is available only once per user. Apart from this, users can also get free only courses with Shawn Academy, Wynk Music free and much more.

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

