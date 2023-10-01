Best new shows to stream on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, and more – BGR

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Every week, dozens of fresh, original series and classic shows join the libraries of our favorite streaming services. It can be virtually impossible to keep up with them all, even if you binge one new show every night. In reality, you probably spend as much time scrolling through the options as you do actually watching TV. That’s why we wanted to put together this guide of all the best new shows to watch on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and beyond.

Each week, we’ll update this list with the best new shows you should be watching on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.

Netflix synopsis: Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mother. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

Sex Education season 4 premiered on September 21, 2023.

Sex Education on Netflix

Netflix synopsis: Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.

Virgin River season 5 premiered on September 7, 2023.

Virgin River on Netflix

Netflix synopsis: Princess duties call, but she’d rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals.

Disenchantment: Part 5 premiered on September 1, 2023.

Disenchantment on Netflix

Netflix synopsis: With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.

One Piece premiered on August 31, 2023.

One Piece on Netflix

Netflix synopsis: A British woman’s tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret… and violent past.

Who is Erin Carter? premiered on August 24, 2023.

Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix

HBO synopsis: Based on the award-winning short Hair Love, this heartfelt animated series follows a tight-knit African American family striving towards their dreams.

Young Love premiered on September 21, 2023.

Young Love on Max

HBO synopsis: Alongside former Ice King Simon Petrikov, Fionna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery while avoiding a powerful new foe.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premiered on August 31, 2023.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake on Max

HBO synopsis: HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a fast-break drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties.

Winning Time season 2 premiered on August 6, 2023.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Max

HBO synopsis: He’s a documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” but now John Wilson comes to HBO as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this docu-comedy series that finds him covertly and obsessively filming the lives of fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

How To With John Wilson season 3 premiered on July 28, 2023.

How To With John Wilson on Max

HBO synopsis: Harley Quinn sets out to become Gotham City’s greatest villain with help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs.

Harley Quinn season 4 premiered on July 27, 2023.

Harley Quinn on Max

Disney Plus synopsis: The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of “I Am Groot.” This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.

I Am Groot season 2 premiered on September 6, 2023.

I Am Groot on Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life season 2.5 premiered on August 30, 2023.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life on Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis: Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka premiered on August 22, 2023.

Ahsoka on Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis: After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 premiered on August 9, 2023.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis: This action-packed animated sci-fi series presents ten futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire premiered on July 5, 2023.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire on Disney Plus

Hulu synopsis: Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The Other Black Girl premiered on September 13, 2023.

The Other Black Girl on Hulu

Hulu synopsis: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham Football Club as they try to create an underdog story the world can root for. From Hollywood to Wales, the docuseries tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premiered on September 13, 2023.

Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu

Hulu synopsis: A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Solar Opposites season 4 premiered on August 14, 2023.

Solar Opposites on Hulu

Hulu synopsis: Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiered on August 8, 2023.

Only Murders in the Building on Hulu

Hulu synopsis: Four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.

Reservation Dogs season 3 premiered on August 2, 2023.

Reservation Dogs on Hulu

Prime Video synopsis: Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. Threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light… or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time season 2 premiered on September 1, 2023.

The Wheel of Time on Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis: Based on the bestselling series by Harlan Coben, Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the death of his father leads him to start a new life in suburban New Jersey. When another new student disappears, Mickey finds himself tangled in a web of secrets. With the help of two new friends, Spoon and Ema, they reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter premiered on August 18, 2023.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter on Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis: After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart premiered on August 4, 2023.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis: A naked archangel turns up at the door to renegade angel Aziraphale’s bookshop, with no memory of who he is or how he got there, and Aziraphale and retired demon Crowley’s lives become extremely complicated. Heaven and Hell are both desperate to find the runaway. As Crowley and Aziraphale attempt to fix a human romance, things become increasingly unsafe for them, in the past and the present.

Good Omens season 2 premiered on July 28, 2023.

Good Omens on Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis: Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiered on July 14, 2023.

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video

Apple TV Plus synopsis: This Emmy winner is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America up. Pull back the curtain on early morning TV.

The Morning Show season 3 premiered on September 13, 2023.

The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus synopsis: Apollo and Emma’s love story is a fairy tale – until Emma mysteriously vanishes. Bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed.

The Changeling premiered on September 8, 2023.

The Changeling on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus synopsis: Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

Invasion season 2 premiered on August 23, 2023.

Invasion on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus synopsis: Welcome to a distant planet not unlike our own, with hilarious yet poignant observations on life, love, and friendship–told in the most peculiar way.

Strange Planet premiered on August 9, 2023.

Strange Planet on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus synopsis: Sheila Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s California. Behind closed doors, she battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.

Physical season 3 premiered on August 2, 2023.

Physical on Apple TV Plus

Peacock synopsis: In a three-part event set in 1970s New York, Winston Scott is roped into an underground world of assassins and must make things right after his estranged brother’s attack on the Continental.

The Continental premiered on September 22, 2023.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock

Peacock synopsis: Craig Foster, a Miami bank security guard, enters a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest to achieve his American dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Killing It season 2 premiered on August 17, 2023.

Killing It on Peacock

Peacock synopsis: A motormouthed outsider with no memory of his past gets a chance at a better life if he can deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Twisted Metal premiered on July 27, 2023.

Twisted Metal on Peacock

Peacock synopsis: A real-time dating competition featuring a group of sexy singles isolated in a luxurious villa who must try to win the $100K prize by coupling up and surviving to the end. Hosted by Sarah Hyland.

Love Island USA season 3 premiered on July 18, 2023.

Love Island USA on Peacock

Peacock synopsis: In the third season of Hart to Heart, Hart and his guests pop the cork on a variety of topics ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career defining revelations.

Hart to Heart season 3 premiered on July 6, 2023.

Hart to Heart on Peacock

Paramount Plus synopsis: A record-setting robbery leads to years of investigation, corruption and murder as the police try to identify the criminals and recover the gold.

The Gold premiered on September 7, 2023.

The Gold on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus synopsis: Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), the fourth season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS finds the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns being challenged in new ways and given new learning opportunities, while also learning they’ll be “lower decks” for a long time to come.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premiered on September 7, 2023.

Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus synopsis: Mike Prince reigns supreme over what was once Axe Capital, but not content with merely winning he’s out to change the game and build an empire in his image. Chuck Rhoades is determined not just to take revenge, but to eviscerate an entire class of people wielding excessive wealth, entitlement and power – and Prince is at the top of his list. In an unfamiliar battle with new weapons and new rules, alliances will form, forces will be rallied and scores will be settled.

Billions season 7 premiered on August 11, 2023.

Billions on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus synopsis: On Chicago’s south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences.

The Chi season 6 premiered on August 4, 2023.

The Chi on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus synopsis: Taylor Sheridan’s (1923, Tulsa King) spy thriller follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña) who leads an undercover operation to take down a terrorist group from within.

Special Ops: Lioness premiered on July 23, 2023.

Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount Plus

