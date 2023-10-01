Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
It's thought that many planetary bodies in our solar system contain liquid water deep below their icy surfaces. NASA is sending a probe, called Europa Clipper, to investigate the potential habitability of one of these ocean worlds.
Tether, the digital token that underpins much of cryptocurrency world’s ecosystem, saw its market capitalization decline for the first time in nine months amid a growing reshuffling of the stablecoin sector.
The market cap of Tether’s USDT token fell 1.2% to $82.9 billion in August, according to researcher CCData. That’s still three times larger than its closest competitor. Stablecoins are crypto tokens that are usually pegged one-to-one to an asset such as the dollar and are mostly used in trading and to move digital assets between exchanges.
Stablecoin Reshuffling Chips Away at Tether's Crypto Market … – Bloomberg
