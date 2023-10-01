Android 14 Beta 3 is here with finalized APIs and the latest tweaks – Android Police

This new version brings us to the Platform Stability milestone

Google is sticking pretty closely to its Android 14 development timeline — right on schedule, the company is releasing Android 14 Beta 3. This new version marks the Platform Stability milestone, where APIs and developer-focused features are now finalized ahead of the last beta releases in July.

Two weeks ago, Android 14 Beta 2.1 fixed some of the worst remaining bugs with the prerelease version. Today, Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke announced that Beta 3 is available for Pixel devices from the 4a 5G all the way up to the Pixel 7a, which can now be enrolled in the beta program. This version has a build number of UPB3.230519.008, and the release notes outline another hefty list of bug fixes:

The following issues are fixed in Beta 3:

Known Issues:

Beyond bug fixes, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has already started digging into the new version's Generic System Images (GSIs), which were published ahead of the OTA update going live. There's not much that hasn't already been spotted, but a new chip animation now plays when you plug your phone into a charger, and a toggle in Developer Options lets you set ANGLE as the system Open GL ES driver. Even though it's not available on the GSI build, Rahman was able to confirm that Beta 3 enables the new lock screen customization options Google teased at I/O.

It should be noted that Google is technically still running a concurrent beta program for Android 13 QPR3, which is due to be released any day as the June Pixel Feature Drop. Users who have QPR3 Beta 3.2 installed will likely receive this Android 14 Beta 3 build as an OTA, so if you want to stay on Android 13, make sure you don't install the update. Once the June Pixel Feature Drop becomes available, it should replace the pending Android 14 Beta 3 download in your settings.

If you're enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, you should now be able to update to Beta 3 by heading to Settings -> System -> System update, then tapping Check for update. Be aware that using this method tends to take a long time due to Google's seamless updates system, so if you'd like a faster option, you can try using Android Flash Tool to flash the factory images or sideload the OTA.

