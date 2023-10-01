Avalanche (AVAX) price rally stalls, Polkadot (DOT) was #1 crypto by dev activity this month, Snowfall – Bitcoinist

The crypto market has seen some big news this month, with Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) making significant price movements, while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) witnessed a massive spike. In this article, we explore why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) may be the better investment option out of the three, taking into account factors such as development activity and market sentiment.

After a massive surge, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) has begun to correct. The daily chart of AVAX’s price movement reveals a significant price drop since Q4 2022. Thus, the price reached $10.54 on December 30. Avalanche’s (AVAX) price started the year on an upswing, and emerged from a bearish trend within the first two weeks. Last week, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) went up to a high of $18.97. At the time of writing, investors can buy Avalanche (AVAX) for $20.11. Additionally, analysts predict a drop in Avalanche’s (AVAX) price in the near future. Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to reach $19.47 over the next five days, and $17.72 within a month. Avalanche (AVAX) is trading 86.22% below its all-time high of $146.22.

Santiment, an on-chain analytics company, found that Polkadot (DOT) had the most development activity. According to the data, there were 752 permanent developers on the Polkadot (DOT) network in December 2022. Polkadot (DOT) is carrying this forward into 2023 as well, with the highest number of active developers so far in 2023. There have been 441 significant changes made to the Polkadot (DOT) network’s open-source code on GitHub.

Additionally, Polkadot (DOT) claims to have big ambitions for this year. The crypto community is getting ready for an upgrade called ‘Asynchronous Backing Upgrade,’ which will boost the system’s throughput. Polkadot’s (DOT) price is about $6.61, at the time of writing. Recent price data for Polkadot (DOT) indicates a major decrease, with the daily price graph showing a declining trend. At press time, Polkadot (DOT) has decreased by almost 30% within the last 6 months. Despite an increase in sales of Polkadot (DOT) tokens, further price decline is anticipated in the near future.

The presale phase of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) began in the third quarter of 2022 at a price of $0.05, and has increased massively to $0.20 as more and more investors bought into the protocol. The innovative interoperability approach of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been a major selling feature. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a multi-chain communication platform that enables safe cross-chain transactions and the transfer of assets.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) ecosystem is the first of its kind to facilitate the exchange of fungible and non-fungible tokens between both EVM and non-EVM compatible chains. The presale success of Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and its interoperability approach both point to the token being a safe and profitable long-term investment. The final round of presale for Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is about to conclude, and is set to launch on February 3. According to market analysts, early investors might expect gains of up to 5000% following the launch.

get in while you can and invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) today!!!



Presale: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io

Website: https://snowfallprotocol.io

Telegram: https://t.me/snowfallcoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/snowfallcoin



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2023 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source