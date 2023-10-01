PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update: Global APK download link for Android devices – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile’s 1.4 update, released on May 11th, was a great success, and fans were able to witness loads of incredible features, including the unique content related to Godzilla vs. Kong. The 1.5 update is now just a week away, and players are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The beta version of the next PUBG Mobile update was released this month, and it provided users with a glance at what will arrive in the battle royale title. Like all other betas, only those with the Invitation Code will be able to access it.

To install the beta on Android devices, users need to have the APK file. They can use the link given below to download it:

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file: Click here

Steps for installation:

Step 1: Players have to go to the link above and download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta update.

Step 2: Once downloaded, the “Install from Unknown Source” setting must be toggled on if not done earlier. Next, gamers can locate and install the application on their devices.

Note: Before downloading the APK, users should be aware that it is 722 MB in size. As a result, they require adequate storage on their devices. In addition, resource packs must be downloaded separately in-game.

Step 3: Upon the conclusion of the installation process, they should open and select between either of the available resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After that, they must click the “Guest” button, and a dialog box asking them to enter the Invitation Code will show up.

Step 5: Gamers may paste or manually enter the code and click the “OK” button. They’ll then be able to get an admit into the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta.

There may be times when players receive a parsing error during the installation process, in which case they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps stated above.

