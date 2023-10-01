Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to every League of … – The Verge

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to use every current and future playable character in Riot Games’ League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Valorant, Microsoft and Riot announced on Thursday. The perks will be available in League of Legends and Valorant beginning December 12th, and they’re coming to Wild Rift, the mobile version of League, sometime in January.

The two gaming giants originally announced their partnership and the generous unlocks in June. For fans of League, Wild Rift, and Valorant, the perks could be extremely useful; they let you play as every character in the games’ vast rosters (League of Legends offers more than 140 champions!) without spending any additional time or money. And Game Pass subscribers won’t just get perks in those three Riot titles: Legends of Runeterra, Riot’s card game, and Teamfight Tactics, its auto battler game, will have bonuses, too.

Riot is also bringing the PC games to the Xbox PC app. “As a part of this partnership, the titles available on PC can be accessed through the Xbox App on PC as well as through a Riot account,” Megan Spurr, community lead of Xbox Game Pass said in a statement to The Verge. “Once a player’s Xbox Game Pass and Riot accounts are linked, the benefits are available through either account.”

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source