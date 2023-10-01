Students Ace 'Hole-In-One' Contest at JPL – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Students from 19 high school teams across Southern California, as well as NASA professionals, took part in a "Hole-in-One" contest in this year’s JPL Invention Challenge.

The objective of the 16th annual challenge was to create a device that could propel or move a golf ball into a pyramid-shaped target located about 5 feet (1.5 meters) away from the device. Only one attempt was allowed, and the team that completed the task in the fastest time was crowned this year’s winner.

Taking the prize this year was Alexander Hamilton High School, located in Los Angeles. They shot a hole-in-one in just 0.6 seconds.

Paul MacNeal of JPL created and produced the first Invention Challenge 16 years ago and has been running it ever since.

“All students should be exposed to the fun of engineering in this thought-provoking event,” said MacNeal. “Students learn skills that are valuable, like brainstorming, teamwork, scheduling, fabrication, failure analysis and competitive design. When they see real engineers having fun, they can believe that engineering might make for a good career goal.”

And while the Invention Challenge is really for the kids, JPL employees are always encouraged to participate. This year, 11 additional teams made up of engineers and scientists from JPL competed for pure bragging rights. The JPL winning team, consisting of Alan DeVault and Scott Nolte, earned a time of 0.62 seconds, a hair slower than the winning student team.

If you’re interested in getting the specs on next year’s challenge, start checking the Invention Challenge Web site in mid-August 2014 for details, at:http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/events/inventionchallenge/ .

The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena manages JPL for NASA.

David Israel

818-354-4797

david.israel@jpl.nasa.gov

Whitney Clavin

Caltech

626-395-1944

wclavin@caltech.edu

2013-355

