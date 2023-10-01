Microsoft will stop selling some Windows 10 downloads – Fox Business

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ – New Privacy Policy
Fitz-Gerald Group chief investment officer Keith Fitz-Gerald discusses tech and energy stocks ahead of the opening bell.
Microsoft will stop selling Windows Home 10 and Pro downloads on Jan. 31.
According to the tech giant's website, the downloads include license Keyes for Windows 10.
"January 31, 2023, will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025," it said.
A Microsoft logo adorns a building in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on May 19, 2021. ((Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)
That date is when Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows 10.
MICROSOFT WILL INVEST BILLIONS INTO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FIRM
According to CNET, Microsoft announced in June that it would stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025.
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland, on Feb. 3, 2022. ((Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
That's a decade after the operating system first launched in 2015.
Microsoft deployed Windows 11 in May of last year.
Signage outside the Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Microsoft said in a June 2021 blog post that Windows 10 users with compatible computers could upgrade to the latest operating system for free.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ – New Privacy Policy
Microsoft will stop selling some Windows 10 downloads – Fox Business
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement.