Price Prediction – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and New … – Analytics Insight

Meme coins have been quite popular in the crypto space. But, investors are looking for meme coins that also have utilities. Therefore, long-standing meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have failed to attract investors lately.
Meanwhile, Pomerdoge has been dominating the crypto space. According to experts, Pomerdoge’s value can surge by more than 4000% in the coming months.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
Decoupling with the market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been able to witness growth on multiple fronts lately. Subsequently, the price trajectory of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also moved upward. As per the data from Santiment, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a surge of over 51% in its price within just four weeks.
Thus, the current trading price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged to $0.00000911. The data also showed that the trading volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased. According to experts, the hype around the Shibarium mainnet launch has helped Shiba Inu (SHIB) lately. Analysts project Shiba Inu (SHIB) to reach $0.000015 by the end of 2023.
A recent report by IntoTheBlock depicts a good number of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders that are making profits. The data has revealed that 49% of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are currently “In the Money” while 43% are “Out of the Money.”
On the other hand, 7% of Dogecoin (DOGE) are holding their coins at no loss. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in the news due to speculations around the recent move by X, formerly known as Twitter. According to some reports, X may launch a trading hub on the platform, and Dogecoin (DOGE) can be one of the payment methods. Subsequently, the trading price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased by 13% in the past 30 days, and currently hovers at $0.0738.
As per market projections, Dogecoin (DOGE) can reach as high as $0.09956 by the end of 2023.
The blockchain gaming industry has shown the potential to grow at a CAGR of 68.3% from 2023-30. Therefore, investors are taking an interest in this sector, and play-to-earn (P2E) games have emerged as the most profitable blockchain utility. Taking a cue from these growth prospects, Pomerdoge, a new P2E gaming cryptocurrency, has entered the market.
It is a disruptive platform that will launch a new P2E game, Pomergame. This novel and exciting game will be accessible to players across the world. Here, players will compete against each other, and earn money for their time playing the Pomergame. If users have a gold status Pomer, they will become eligible to sell their in-game items at Pomerplace, which is a marketplace-cum-battle space.
The presale of the platform’s native token, POMD, is currently in stage 1. The token holders will get many benefits, with the most notable being the access to an exclusive collection of 7,777 NFTs. The platform will unveil the nature and enormous benefits of these NFTs near the game’s launch date.
Currently, you can lock a POMD token at only $0.007. Since its value is likely to jump by 1,700% during the presale phase, booking it now will be a profitable decision. Moreover, in the presale phase, Pomerdoge will distribute $150,000 in giveaways, including a $50,000 mega Pomer prize.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
