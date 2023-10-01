Is Burger King Interested in DOGE? New Tweet Excites Dogecoin Community – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Burger King U.K. once again made mention of “Doge” in its recent tweet, much to the delight of the Dogecoin community.

The fast food global chain tweeted, “trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge.”

trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge

One user asked when Burger King would start accepting DOGE for its meals, in response to the tweet that many people perceive as showing interest in Dogecoin. Other users posted memes related to Dogecoin in the Twitter comments.

It should be recalled that earlier this week, the U.K. restaurant of global fast-food giant Burger King made a rather unusual request in reaction to a crypto user’s tweet, “We need doge.”

Notably, Burger King U.K.’s recent doge-related conversations have generated much excitement, having piqued the interest of dog coin fans who want the fast food company to accept their preferred cryptocurrencies.

Burger King Brazil announced Dogecoin payments in 2021 for its Dogpper dog snack. The restaurant also aired an ad to advertise the product throughout the nation, further bringing Dogecoin into the limelight.

In November of that year, Burger King and Robinhood teamed up for a crypto giveaway of 20 Bitcoins, 200 Ether and 2 million Dogecoins to U.S. customers.

Whether Burger King will allow customers to purchase meals at its restaurants using Dogecoin remains unknown.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 2.26% in the last 24 hours at $0.076.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

