iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Rumored to See $100 Price Increase – MacRumors

The iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be priced at $1,099 and $1,199 in a $100 price increase over the current models, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.



In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Ives becomes the latest analyst to emphasize the expected price rises for Apple’s Pro iPhone models, which have been widely reported in recent months. He also reinforced previous reports that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will maintain the same pricing as the current models.

Ives believes there will be considerable promotional activities and discounts from U.S. carriers in the coming months. Such initiatives are likely to further drive sales for the ‌iPhone 15‌, offsetting potential resistance from the price increment. He also highlighted that 25 percent of Apple’s 1.2 billion user base has not upgraded their devices in over four years. This apparently indicates a significant pent-up demand that could lead to what Ives terms a “mini super cycle.”

Earlier this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was contemplating raising the price for both the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Analyst Jeff Pu has also said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models could be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro models. Most recently, DigiTimes‘ Luke Lin noted the impending “major price hike” for Apple’s upcoming Pro ‌iPhone‌ models. The entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup is due to be unveiled at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, September 12.

