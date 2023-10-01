Top 6 Cryptocurrency Price Prediction September 2023: WSM, BTC … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Welcome to September, crypto enthusiasts! We’ve got a mixed bag of news for you.
On the bright side, it’s a new month—time for fresh opportunities and resets. But here’s the kicker: historically, September has been a rather unkind month for cryptocurrency markets.
Did you know Bitcoin hasn’t experienced a profitable September since 2016? Or that Ethereum last had a green September in 2019? Typically, Bitcoin dips around 7%, and Ethereum follows suit, plummeting approximately 10%.
So why do cryptos generally underperform in September?:
Some investors choose to exit the market, crystallizing their gains or losses for tax reasons.
Now for the million-dollar question: Will September 2023 continue this bearish tradition? While we can’t place any bets, several significant events are lined up that could shift the tide:
With these pivotal moments ahead, it’s anyone’s game. But here’s a glimmer of hope—Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is bucking the trend. Despite the potential turbulence, its presale is gaining momentum, leading up to its scheduled listing on September 27.
Now that you know the basics, let’s take a look at a detailed prediction for each token…
The Wall Street Memes project is shaping up to be nothing short of extraordinary. Kicking off on May 26, 2023, the presale has already hit the impressive $25 million mark, nearing its hard cap of $30,577,000.
At 1 WSM = $0.0337, the presale price is in its final stage, and the project’s roadmap includes not just community-building but also strategic partnerships, Tier-1 CEX listings, and inventive awareness campaigns.
Led by a development team with an excellent track record in launching successful Web3 projects, Wall Street Memes looks set to become a meme coin sensation. This isn’t surprising given their previous project, Wall St Bulls NFT, sold out in under 32 minutes and grossed $2.5 million.
While September is historically bearish for crypto, $WSM could be an outlier due to its robust roadmap and strong community backing. Given the upcoming ICO set for September 27, as well as Elon Musk’s public interactions propelling its market presence, Wall Street Memes could realistically skyrocket by over 50X in value by month’s end.
Notably, the project is also rewarding its community through a $50,000 airdrop, requiring simple participation steps.
All of these factors combined point to Wall Street Memes as a top candidate for crypto success, even in the notoriously bearish month.
Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, was launched by an unknown person or group of people under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. It remains the most well-known and widely used digital currency.
Currently priced at $25,895.76, BTC is far off its all-time high (ATH) of $68,789.63, suffering a 62.39% dip.
However, let’s put this in perspective. In 2016, one Bitcoin was worth just $450; fast-forward to today, and that represents a growth of over 5650%.
While the current price is daunting, long-term trends suggest resilience, making BTC’s future still one to watch closely.
Ethereum, the brainchild of Vitalik Buterin, launched in 2015 as a blockchain platform that enables smart contracts. It has become the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. At its current price of $1,630.43, ETH is notably below its all-time high of $4,891.70.
However, let’s not forget that in 2017, you could purchase a single ETH for just $10. This means that even at today’s price, we’re looking at a staggering growth of over 16,200%.
But, according to experts, ETH won’t be able to break the $2K barrier any time soon.
Shiba Inu burst onto the cryptocurrency scene in August 2020, positioning itself as a “Doge-killer” meme coin. Despite the saturated market, it has carved a niche for itself. The coin’s current price stands at $0.000007648, which is a 40.28% decrease over the last year but still a steep 91.36% drop from its all-time high of $0.00008845.
The recent successful relaunch of Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain, seems to have stabilized the price and reversed a previous downtrend. Given the uptick, SHIB could defy the SeptemBear.
Cardano was launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, with the ambition of being a more scalable and secure blockchain. It’s a third-generation cryptocurrency that has garnered a dedicated following.
The current ADA price stands at $0.2567, reflecting a nearly 49% decrease over the past year and a sharp 91.71% fall from its all-time high of $3.10. Despite this slump, recent chart movements suggest that Cardano could be on the cusp of a new rally.
Solana was launched in 2020 with the mission to facilitate fast, secure, and scalable decentralized applications. Despite the market downturn, it remains a strong player in the crypto space.
Currently priced at $19.41, Solana has experienced a 38.85% decrease over the past year but also an astounding 3742.6% increase from its all-time low of $0.5052.
A recent transfer of $10 million in SOL from the bankrupt exchange FTX to Ethereum via the Wormhole bridge has added to the market’s unease. Could this transaction be a precursor to a turnaround?
September may historically be a tough month for cryptocurrencies, but this year promises to be different.
With key testimonies, data releases, and the vibrant community surrounding Wall Street Memes, there’s a mixed bag of opportunities and risks.
While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins face uncertainty, $WSM is expected to take on a path of huge gains instead.
Its robust roadmap and strong community backing make it the standout candidate for investment this month.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
