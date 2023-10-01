How to use the Pro camera mode on your Apple iPhone – XDA Developers

Recent iPhone models have upped their photography game noticeably. Here’s how to use the Pro camera mode on your Apple iPhone.

With almost every present-day smartphone launch, manufacturers have been dedicating a lot of time to showcasing their improved camera systems. Apple is no different. With the reveal of the iPhone 13 series, it previewed the Cinematic mode, Macro mode, Photographic Styles, and more. Similarly, the iPhone 14 event also gave us a peek at Action mode, the improved 48MP main sensor on the Pro models, and more.

Though, despite recent iPhones packing powerful camera systems, particularly the Pro variants, many people don't know how to make the most out of them. After all, these phones produce stunning shots by default, and most average users likely don't care about taking it any further. And while there's no manual or Pro photography mode as of iOS 16, there are still some advanced settings that can control the output of your iPhone's camera. Let's take a look at them.

Before we start, it's worth noting that the following screenshots were taken on an iPhone 14 Pro. If you have an older or non-Pro iPhone, some of the included toggles and options won't be visible or available to you.

These are pretty much all of the options you need to adjust to take higher quality or more professional photos and videos on your iPhone. As you may be able to tell, they're pretty limited, as you can't control some elements like the ISO. Instead, iOS automatically adjusts that behind the scenes, based on your environment. So you're somewhat limited to just the resolution of videos and whether you want raw or compressed output.

Once you're done adjusting the camera output through the Settings app, you can go ahead and launch the actual Camera application. Similarly, some of these modes and options I'm about to preview may not be available on your device if you have an older or non-Pro iPhone. To reveal the additional options and customizations mentioned in the list below, you may need to swipe up on the viewfinder once picking the camera mode.

As this detailed breakdown reveals, the iPhone camera is pretty limited when it comes to Pro photography. If you want more control over the camera sensors and settings, you may want to look into third-party apps like Halide Mark II and ProCam 8. Both apps allow you to unleash the full potential of your iPhone's capable lenses, assuming you're familiar with adjusting manual camera settings.

