iPhone 14 gets a 16 pct price cut ahead of iPhone 15 launch; check for details – HT Tech

The Apple 2023 event is just around the corner and Apple is about to reveal its flagship iPhone 15 smartphone series. Apple event is.on September 12, 2023. This will bring an end to a year’s worth of leaks and rumors! As usual, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched at very high prices. However, if you want to buy an iPhone, there is a great deal on iPhone 14 available on Amazon right now.

First, take a look at what iPhone 14 brings to the table. iPhone 14 features an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC. It consists of cameras with a larger aperture and improved battery life These features make it an ideal choice for those who want the latest iPhone without spending a ton of money. So, if you’ve been looking to buy a flagship smartphone without paying too much money, then check out this Apple iPhone 14 price cut.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, you can grab this premium smartphone with a huge discount.

The initial iPhone 14 discount is as high as 16 percent. This in itself will bring down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 66990. This way you will save a straight up to Rs. 12910. Apart from this, you can further bring the price down by taking advantage of other exchange and bank offers.

Amazon is offering up to a Rs. 24950 exchange offer on trading in an old phone. Please keep in mind that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. This offer will depend on the availability of the exchange offer in your area. To check the exchange offer, you just need to enter your area PIN code.

