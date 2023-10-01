Apple’s iPhone 15 Price Hike Could Stretch To Accessories As Rumored FineWoven Case Slated To Cost More Than $100 – Wccftech

Apple is rumored to increase the price of its forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup. While the move could hurt demand for the devices at some level, we are not aware of how much the company is looking to jump from the current pricing model. It was reported that the iPhone 15 models will see a minor price hike, but the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature an increase of $100 to $200. Now, a leaker suggests that Apple is also looking to increase the price of its premium FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple will potentially ditch its premium leather cases for the iPhone 15 this year and introduce a new material. Up until now, we have seen a plethora of details on what the new case could look like. It was previously coined that the new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 lineup would be made using different materials. What this means is that the company is working to introduce a new case that will replace the leather cases.

According to leaker Majin Bu on X, the new case will be made using a technology called ‘Fine Woven Twill. The technology takes into account diagonally weaving a fabric. He also suggests that the name FineWoven appears to be confirmed. As for the price, it is being suggested that the FineWoven cases would be available for 800 yuan retail. What this means is that the company could charge approximately $109 in the United States. The leaker states that the company could even charge more for it since the case features an “innovative material” designed by Apple.

Apple’s leather cases for the iPhone 14 Pro models are currently priced at $59, which is almost half of the amount the leaker stated. Bu also states that the new material is not waterproof, which means that the material could be damaged easily. In our opinion, the FineWoven case is priced a little too high compared to the benefits it offers. The leather case is pretty resistant to water, as it can withstand splashes and can be cleaned quite easily without a trace. However, the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

Other than the FineWoven case, Apple is also expected to increase the price of its iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be priced significantly higher than the iPhone 14 Pro models. It remains to be seen how the market will respond to the increase in prices of the flagship devices.

