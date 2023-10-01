Chinese police uncover $54 million USDT money laundering scheme – Forkast News

Police in China’s northern Shanxi Province made 21 arrests in relation to an alleged USDT money laundering scheme amounting to over US$54 million, the country’s national broadcasting service CCTV reported on Tuesday. USDT is an asset-backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and operated by Tether Limited Inc., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based company iFinex Inc.

