What’s coming to Hulu August 2023? Movies, TV shows and more – Deseret News

Between Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus and much, much more, how can you be expected to keep track of all the new shows out there? Because Hulu adds so many films and TV shows — new and old — to their streaming services each month, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything new to Hulu this month.

Per Hulu, here’s everything new that’s coming to Hulu in August 2023.

Release date: Aug. 8.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns for Season 3, with an even more star-studded cast. Paul Rudd! Meryl Streep! And much, much more.

It looks like, this season, Charles, Oliver and Mabel once again find themselves embroiled in the center of a murder mystery — this time, they’re solving the murder of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star of Oliver’s latest play.

Looking for something to watch with the whole family? Here’s what’s available on Hulu this month.

Follow the zany, prehistoric Crood family as they survive natural disasters, dinosaurs and more. Despite their patriarch’s paranoia, the family eventually ventures out of their cave — and hijinks ensue.

Based off the wildly popular fantasy book of the same name, “Eragon” follows the titular character as he joins a group of rebels, with his dragon Saphira, to overthrow the evil king Galbatorix.

Adam Sandler is Count Dracula in 2012’s “Hotel Transylvania.” Dracula owns a monsters-only hotel with his daughter Mavis, in which a myriad of famous monsters reside: Frankenstein, a mummy and more. But on Mavis’ 118th birthday, she wants to see the human world — and Dracula and other monsters join.

All three “Jurassic Park” movies are on Hulu this month. Follow Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) as he and his colleagues navigate a world where cloned dinosaurs are on the Earth.

“Shark Tale” follows Oscar (Will Smith), an ambitious but lonely fish who works at the Whale Wash. The film has a stacked cast, including Renée Zellweger as Angie, Robert De Niro as Don Lino, Angelina Jolie as Lola and much more.

