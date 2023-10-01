ApeCoin (APE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Blown Away With The Success … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Key Tips and Tricks to Leverage AI in Data Analysis
How Frontend and Backend Developers Differ: Key Aspects
10 AI Cybersecurity Threats You Should Be Aware Of
Fashion NFTs: What are They and How Brands Benefit?
40-under-40-innovators-of-2023
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
Amid the current market situation, experts believe that investing in real-world utility cryptocurrencies is the best option. Such cryptocurrencies have proven their resilience to market downfall.
Therefore, the demand for Everlodge has skyrocketed within a few days of its presale launch. Experts believe that the new project can give investors a return of more than 30x in the coming months. On the other hand, holders of ApeCoin (APE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are feeling demotivated due to continuous losses.
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
ApeCoin (APE) has suffered back-to-back financial setbacks in the past few weeks. Thus, ApeCoin (APE) is currently trading 95% below its all-time high of $27.51. At this price, about 99% of ApeCoin (APE) holders are suffering losses, as shown by the data from IntoTheBlock.
Notably, less than 100 ApeCoin (APE) accounts are currently making money. This has made several investors apprehensive about the growth prospects of ApeCoin (APE). This bearish sentiment is also reflected in the price movement of ApeCoin (APE), which has declined by 22% in the last seven days.
Subsequently, an ApeCoin (APE) token is currently changing hands at $1.47.
After suffering an issue during the first launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has come up with an explanation. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has clarified that it was not a network outage that hampered the launch of Shibarium, but the issue was related to the block explorer.
However, despite its explanation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced criticism for its scalability, and lack of preparedness to handle a Layer 2 blockchain. The data from LunarCrush shows that bearish sentiments around Shiba Inu (SHIB) have increased by 8% in the past week.
Subsequently, the price trajectory of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a downturn. Over the past fortnight, the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has tumbled by 10%. Hence, the current trading price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen to $0.00000818.
According to a research report, the global hospitality market has grown from $4,390.59 billion to $4,699.57 billion in the last year. Everlodge is a new Web3 platform that caters to this expanding real estate industry. It is the world’s only blockchain platform that enables users to own hotels, and luxury vacation stays for just $100.
This novel Web3 platform will digitize real-world properties, and create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) against real estate. Thereafter, the platform will fractionalize the digitized tokens to help small investors buy them. The price of these tokens will be directly proportional to real estate properties’ value. So, the value of the NFTs is bound to increase over time, and stay immune to any market downfall.
Another attention-grabbing feature of this project is its Rewards Club, which will enable users to earn cost-free stays in luxurious properties that are registered with the platform. Its users can obtain a loan using the NFTs as collateral. ELDG is the platform’s native cryptocurrency. By staking the tokens, users can yield a fixed monthly income.
The platform has initiated the presale phase, and the purchase price of a token currently hovers at $0.012. Analysts have expressed confidence that the value of this platform will soar by at least 280% before the end of the presale phase. Moreover, there is no tax on the purchase of its presale tokens.
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
ApeCoin (APE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Blown Away With The Success … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight