The Only Owen Wilson Movie on Netflix Is Not What You'd Expect – MovieWeb

First of all, why are basically none of Owen Wilson’s movies on Netflix? Second, why is the only one on there not a comedy?

Owen Wilson is one of the kings of comedy, yet not a single Owen Wilson comedy can be found on Netflix, which is just plain strange. Netflix is one of the top streaming sites and considering Owen Wilson isn't a Disney star or someone who only makes HBO movies, it's surprising to learn that none of his comedies are available to stream on Netflix.

The only Owen Wilson movie on Netflix is called No Escape, and it is definitely not a funny movie.

No Escape is the antithesis of all things funny. This action-packed thriller follows Jack Dwyer (Owen Wilson), an employee of an American water system company, Cardiff, and his family as they try to survive in a Southeast Asian country plagued by civil unrest and violent rebel protest.

The day before Jack and his family arrive, the Prime Minister signs a deal with Cardiff and then is promptly assassinated, which is the catalyst for the coup that seems to have been brewing among unhappy citizens. Jack learns of this when he leaves their hotel to buy a copy of the paper, only to barely make it back alive. He manages to get his family to safety on the rooftop after watching the rebels murder an American outside the hotel, then subsequently killing their way into the hotel, but their feeling of escape is short-lived.

The entire movie is a series of Jack and his family trying to find a way to safety, then narrowly escaping death. This movie is filled with violence, danger, and downright anxiety; I did not laugh once.

Owen Wilson frequents goofy comedies like Zoolander, Meet the Fockers, and Hall Pass. While comedy is what he's famous for, he has a few movies that break the mold, including Anaconda, Behind Enemy Lines, and Armageddon, although none as intense as No Escape.

The general distaste for Wilson's serious roles isn't to say he isn't a talented enough actor to pull off these roles, but there is something off-putting about the man who played Lightning McQueen fighting for his life. If you need a palate cleanser after watching No Escape, Wilson's comedies can be found across a variety of streaming platforms. HBO Max has Wedding Crashers, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and Bottle Rocket. Hulu's Owen Wilson catalog includes How Do You Know, The Internship, and The French Dispatch. Disney+ has Cars, Paramount+ has Zoolander, and there are tons of his movies across different platforms to stream or rent, just not Netflix.

While it's unclear why none of Wilson's comedies are on Netflix, one thing is certain: he performs so well in No Escape that his acting performance in that one movie is equivalent to what one actor might be able to convey in several movies. He truly does a tremendous job, so much so that some viewers have said the movie caused them to have panic attacks watching it. No Escape is not for the faint of heart, and it's also not frightening just to be scary. No Escape shows an intimate and no holds barred look into what could happen in the midst of a political upheaval, especially for a foreigner.

While this movie is not based on a true story, it does force viewers to take a hard look and what could be happening around the world every day. Writer, John Erick Dowdle, and his brother, Drew Dowdle, who directed the film, experienced a near-miss of this situation when they were visiting Thailand once. During their trip, the Prime Minister was overthrown and while they were safe, it made the brothers wonder what they would have done if they had not been so lucky. While the filmmakers decided to keep the location ambiguous, they wanted to show that these events are very real and very possible in moments of political unrest.

There was a time when I thought Marley and Me would be the heaviest movie Owen Wilson would star in, but No Escape takes the cake. No Escape is available, obviously, on Netflix.

