2022.45.10 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

You can enable Full Self-Driving (Beta) by tapping ‘Control’ > ‘Autopilot’ > ‘Full Self-Driving (Beta)’ and following the instructions.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 85 mph.

– Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

– Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 15%, particularly for large trucks and high-yaw rate scenarios, through an additional 30k auto-labeled clips mined from the fleet. Additionally, expanded and tuned dedicated speed control for cut-in objects.

– Improved the position of ego in wide lanes, by biasing in the direction of the upcoming turn to allow other cars to maneuver around ego.

– Improved handling during scenarios with high curvature or large trucks by offsetting in lane to maintain safe distances to other vehicles on the road and increase comfort.

– Improved behavior for path blockage lane changes in dense traffic. Ego will now maintain more headway in blocked lanes to hedge for possible cans in dense traffic.

– Improved lane changes in dense traffic scenarios by allowing higher acceleration during the alignment phase, This results in more natural gap selection to overtake adjacent lane vehicles very close to ego

– Made turns smoother by improving the detection consistency between lanes, lines and road edge predictions. This was accomplished by integrating the latest version of the lane-guidance module into the road edge and lines network.

– Improved accuracy for detecting other vehicles’ moving semantics. Improved precision by 23% for cases where other vehicles transition to driving and reduced error by 12% for cases where Autopilot incorrectly detects its lead vehicle as parked. These were achieved by increasing video context in the network, adding more data of these scenarios, and increasing the loss penalty for control-relevant vehicles,

– Extended maximum trajectory optimization horizon, resulting in smoother control for high curvature roads and far away vehicles when driving at highway speeds.

– Improved driving behavior next to row of parked cars in narrow lanes, preferring to offset and staying within lane instead of unnecessarily lane changing away or slowing down.

– Improved back-to-back lane change maneuvers through better fusion between vision-based localization and coarse map lane counts.

– Added text blurbs in the user interface to communicate upcoming maneuvers that FSD Beta plans to make. Also improved the visualization of upcoming slowdowns along the vehicle’s path. Chevrons render at varying opacity and speed to indicate the slowdown intensity, and a solid line appears at locations where the car will come to a stop.

– Improved the recall and precision of object detection, notably reducing the position error of semi-trucks by 10%, increasing the recall and precision of crossing vehicles over 100m away by 3% and 7%, respectively, and increasing the recall of motorbikes by 5%. This was accomplished by implementing additional quality checks in our two million video clip autolabeled dataset.

– Reduced false offsetting around objects in wide lanes and near intersections by improving object kinematics modeling in low speed scenarios.

In accordance with a recent recall (campaign #23V085 for US and #2023-063 for Canada), Tesla is making improvements to the following specific behaviors within FSD Beta:

1. Improved decision logic to proceed through or stop at certain yellow lights by modeling the decision as a tradeoff framework that considers estimated: deceleration required to stop, time to enter and exit the intersection, and the distance traversed across the intersection before the light transitions to red. This should make yellow light handling more natural and human-like.

2. Improved the longitudinal slowdown control profile when leading up to stop sign intersections to make the overall maneuver feel more perceptible and natural.

3. Improved the Tesla’s speed adjustment when entering certain speed zones by allowing for earlier control for detected speed limit signs. The assertiveness of the response when slowing down for detected speed limit signs is determined by the current speed and its difference to the speed indicated by the detected sign. Added a visual glow behind the speed limit icon on the user-interface to alert the driver when the vehicle’s set speed exceeds the detected speed limit by more than 50%. Finally, the option for an absolute Speed Limit offset in FSD Beta was removed; only the percent-based offset will be available.

4. Updated the behavior for certain scenarios where the Tesla may maneuver from a turn lane to continue traveling straight. These maneuvers will now be treated as a lane change, where the turn indicator is used to alert other drivers of the Tesla’s intent.

As a reminder, the driver is responsible for vehicle operation even when FSD Beta is engaged. You must constantly supervise the road, keep your hands on the wheel and be ready to intervene to maintain safety.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

The FSD Beta feature can only be removed per this suspension method and it will be unavailable for approximately two weeks.

This FSD Beta includes new driving visualizations. They include:

Wider Path: The vehicle’s intended path is now wider to better illustrate which objects may be in the vehicle’s path and better represents the space the vehicle will occupy in an intersection or lane.

Chevrons: Blue chevrons will now be displayed in the vehicle’s path to illustrate that the vehicle is slowing down during that path segment. The opacity and speed of the moving chevrons depict the rate of slow down.

Stop Line: The path will also display a black or white line that signifies that the vehicle is planning to stop at that location.

Blue Traffic Lights: The visualization will now display traffic lights in blue if the vehicle feels they are relevant to its navigation.

Drivers now have a new, hands-free way to provide feedback to Tesla. After a disengagement of Autopilot, the driver will be able to provide a brief audio message describing why they disengaged Autopilot.

The car will automatically prompt the driver to leave feedback and the driver can activate the feature by pressing the voice command button.

Above the visualization, FSD Beta will now display messages to indicate what the vehicle is planning to do or what it’s waiting for.

For example, you may see messages such as ‘Waiting for bicyclist,’ or ‘Stopping for red light.’

With Navigate on Autopilot, you could have the vehicle avoid speed-based lane changes and only perform a lane change when it was necessary to follow the route.

With the introduction of FSD Beta to highway driving, Tesla has introduced a new ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ option. This option will also reduce the number of lane changes. Tesla says Minimal Lane Changes will do the following:

“When enabled, Full Self-Driving (Beta) will limit changes only to follow the navigation route or when required for safety. This option gets reset when the car is parked at the end of a drive.”

Tesla’s Autopilot menu has been reorganized. Tesla now clearly lays out the options for its Driver Assistance System. You now pick from one of the three options: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer (Beta) and Full Self-Driving (Beta).

Certain options such as Navigate on Autopilot preferences, ‘Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Visualization Preview’ will no longer appear if you select FSD Beta.

Tilting the right scroll wheel left/right will now adjust the FSD Profile from Chill to Average to Assertive.

This is the same profile that shows up in the Controls > Autopilot menu.

Before FSD Beta was enabled on the highway, the right scroll wheel would adjust the follow distance from 2 to 7.

You can now see a live view of your vehicle’s cabin camera while within the vehicle.

You can now view your vehicle’s cabin camera feed while in the vehicle. This is useful to see what the cabin camera captures, as well as being able to preview your video feed before beginning a Zoom meeting.

To preview your cabin camera feed go to Controls > Service and tap on Preview Camera.

This is an early look at the release notes for FSD Beta v11.3. This update is currently being rolled out to select Tesla employees, but it is not available publicly yet.

– Added voice drive-notes. After an intervention, you can now send Tesla an anonymous voice message describing your experience to help improve Autopilot.

– Expanded Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to handle vehicles that cross ego’s path. This includes cases where other vehicles run their red light or turn across ego’s path, stealing the right-of-way. Replay of previous collisions of this type suggests that 49% of the events would be mitigated by the new behavior. This improvement is now active in both manual driving and autopilot operation.

– Improved autopilot reaction time to red light runners and stop sign runners by 500ms, by increased reliance on object’s instantaneous kinematics along with trajectory estimates.

– Added a long-range highway lanes network to enable earlier response to blocked lanes and high curvature.

– Reduced goal pose prediction error for candidate trajectory neural network by 40% and reduced runtime by 3X. This was achieved by improving the dataset using heavier and more robust offline optimization, increasing the size of this improved dataset by 4X, and implementing a better architecture and feature space.

– Improved occupancy network detections by oversampling on 180K challenging videos including rain reflections, road debris, and high curvature.

– Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 20% by adding 40k autolabeled fleet clips of this scenario to the dataset. Also improved handling of cut-in cases by improved modeling of their motion into ego’s lane, leveraging the same for smoother lateral and longitudinal control for cut-in objects.

– Added “lane guidance module and perceptual loss to the Road Edges and Lines network, improving the absolute recall of lines by 6% and the absolute recall of road edges by 7%.

– Improved overall geometry and stability of lane predictions by updating the “lane guidance” module representation with information relevant to predicting crossing and oncoming lanes.

– Improved handling through high speed and high curvature scenarios by offsetting towards inner lane lines.

– Improved lane changes, including: earlier detection and handling for simultaneous lane changes, better gap selection when approaching deadlines, better integration between speed-based and nav-based lane change decisions and more differentiation between the FSD driving profiles with respect to speed lane changes.

– Improved longitudinal control response smoothness when following lead vehicles by better modeling the possible effect of lead vehicles’ brake lights on their future speed profiles.

– Improved detection of rare objects by 18% and reduced the depth error to large trucks by 9%, primarily from migrating to more densely supervised autolabeled datasets.

– Improved semantic detections for school busses by 12% and vehicles transitioning from stationary-to-driving by 15%. This was achieved by improving dataset label accuracy and increasing dataset size by 5%.

– Improved decision making at crosswalks by leveraging neural network based ego trajectory estimation in place of approximated kinematic models.

– Improved reliability and smoothness of merge control, by deprecating legacy merge region tasks in favor of merge topologies derived from vector lanes.

– Unlocked longer fleet telemetry clips (by up to 26%) by balancing compressed IPC buffers and optimized write scheduling across twin SOCs.

This update includes new visualization, including new traffic lights, a different color scheme for road edges and a high-level view when crossing intersections.

There are likely more visualizations that we haven’t seen yet, so stay tuned for more details.

We have an early look at this update which contains some new features exclusive to China. You can read about the addition of WeChat and handwriting recognition here.

Use the variety of services provided by WeChat Mini Programs. To launch WeChat Mini Programs, tap Application Launcher > WeChat Mini Programs, then choose a Mini Programs from the list.

Enter text by writing characters with your finger. To use handwriting recognition, tap the handwriting icon from the keyboard, then write characters in the blank input field.

Mango TV is now available, allowing you to watch videos and livestreams from the center display while parked. To launch Mango TV, tap Application Launcher > Theater Mode > Mango TV.

Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover more music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher. scan the QR code with your mobile device, and login with your Apple ID.

Note: A Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream Apple Music over a cellular connection.

Access the Steam store directly from your Tesla. Buy and play immersive games that have been verified on Steam Deck. With Steam’s cloud synchronization, resume your game from your Tesla or any Steam device. To access Steam, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade.

Note: This feature is available on Model S & X (year 2022+) with 16GB DDR memory, and requires Premium Connectivity.

View the interior camera from the mobile app while using Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. To enable Live Camera, tap Controls > Safety > View Live Camera via Mobile App.

Note: This feature requires Mobile App version 4.15.0+ and Premium Connectivity.

Media controls are closer to the driver for easy access. Swipe up to access ‘Recents & Favorites’ and ‘Sources’. Swipe left or right to also access trips and tire pressure information.

myQ Connected Garage door openers are now supported. Monitor and control your garage door remotely using your vehicle’s touchscreen. To set up, tap Controls > Locks > myQ Connected Garage > Link Account, and follow the instructions.

Note: Your vehicle will automatically recognize all existing garage doors if you already have a myQ account.

Adjust fan speed intensity while remaining in AUTO climate by selecting between ‘LO’, ‘MED’, and ‘HI’ from the fan intensity selector on the climate control popup.

Emissions Testing Mode can now be used from the Mobile App. Long press any quick controls icon from the home screen and drag the ‘Fart’ icon to the top row.

Note: This feature requires Mobile App version 4.15.0+.

Make video calls with Zoom using the interior cabin camera. If you have a Zoom meeting in your Calendar, tap the link to automatically start or join your meeting. Participant video and screen sharing are only visible while parked and will switch to audio-only if you drive. To access Zoom, tap Application Launcher > Zoom.

Note: This feature requires Premium Connectivity.

The relaxing tile match game has been elevated with a clean, modern design, smooth animations, and calming sounds. Match identical tiles. A tile is playable if it is open on the left or right and isn’t covered by another tile. Continue pairing tiles to clear the board and your mind! To access Mahjong, tap the Application Launcher > Arcade.

Allow your driving visualization to show Rainbow Road when Autopilot is active. To enable, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox > Rainbow Road > Always Rainbows.

Schedule the Light Show for up to 10 minutes in advance or watch a multi-car orchestra by setting them to start simultaneously. Celebrate New Year’s with the Auld Lang Syne show or create longer custom shows.

To access Light Show, tap the Application Launcher > Toybox.

Turn signals can automatically deactivate upon completing a lane change, fork, or merge. Tap Controls > Lights > Auto Turn Signals.

Search for contacts from a connected Bluetooth device. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Phone > Contacts > Search icon.

Use Bluetooth controllers to play games in Arcade Mode. To pair a controller, open the Bluetooth panel and follow the on-screen instructions. This feature works best with PS5 controllers. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information.

Track Mode enables Tesla’s performance-oriented stability control and powertrain settings configured for track driving, and is designed to be used exclusively on closed courses and optimized for performance tires. Track Mode allows you to:

– Create custom track mode settings profiles and record your track day data. – Monitor the status of your car motors, battery, brakes and tires in real time.

– View the G-meter (a real-time accelerometer) displayed in the cards area of the touchscreen. To enable Track Mode for your current drive, shift into Park, then tap Controls > Pedals and Steering > Track Mode.

For more information about Track Mode, please visit the Owner’s Manual.

Disable Auto-Present Door Handles while parked at home. To disable, tap Controls > Locks > Auto-Present Door Handles > Exclude Home.

Disable Automatic Doors on your vehicle while parked at home. To disable, tap Controls > Locks > Automatic Doors > Exclude Automatic Door Opening at Home.

Control the rear screen directly from the front seats. Select between front and rear displays as the preferred audio source, or completely lock the rear screen. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Rear.

Note: Theater Mode controls are only available while parked.

Active phone calls from a mobile device connected to the vehicle via Bluetooth will now request confirmation before transferring audio to the vehicle.

When using the volume control icon closest to the passenger, the overlay to control the volume now contains a shortcut to the vehicle’s audio settings.

Tesla has added a new fart to Emissions Testing Mode. The new fart name is called ‘Verified,’ and features a Twitter checkmark.

Tesla has made changes to where HomeLink appears in the vehicle. HomeLink will now appear in the status bar, which includes buttons to ‘Activate’ or ‘Cancel’ the opening of your garage door or gate.

If the garage door is set to auto-open or auto-close, the status bar will also display the number of feet or meters before the signal is transmitted.

While climate control fan speeds have been simplified when the HVAC system is set to Auto, you can still gain granular controls when switching to Manual.

While in Manual mode, you’ll have access to the old 1-10 scale fan speeds, as well as the ability to tap or use the slider to adjust the fan speed.

Tesla has reintroduced cards for the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla used to have cards for these models in the lower left corner of the screen prior to last year’s Holiday Update.

These cards allow you to swipe between the newly designed media player, your odometer and trip meters and your tire pressure.

Tesla redesigned parts of the navigation UI to improve the layout of your next turn and available options.

Previously there was a module at the top of the screen and displayed your next turn, your ETA, destination name or address, and battery level on arrival. It also included controls to cancel navigation, toggle Navigate on Autopilot and a ‘more’ button.

With this update Tesla is splitting this UI into two pieces. The first remains at the top of the screen and will include critical information about your route, such as your next turn.

The rest of the information is moved to the bottom of the screen. This will include your travel time, destination details, as well as options to alter or cancel your navigation.

– Upgraded the Object Detection network to photon count video streams and retrained all parameters with the latest autolabeled datasets (with a special emphasis on low visibility scenarios). Improved the architecture for better accuracy and latency, higher recall of far away vehicles, lower velocity error of crossing vehicles by 20%, and improved VRU precision by 20%.

– Converted the VRU Velocity network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency and improved crossing pedestrian velocity error by 6%.

– Converted the Non VRU Attributes network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency, reduced incorrect lane assignment of crossing vehicles by 45%, and reduced incorrect parked predictions by 15%.

– Reformulated the autoregressive Vector Lanes grammar to improve precision of lanes by 9.2%, recall of lanes by 18.7%, and recall of forks by 51.1%. Includes a full network update where all components were re-trained with 3.8x the amount of data.

– Added a new “road markings” module to the Vector Lanes neural network which improves lane topology error at intersections by 38.9%.

– Upgraded the Occupancy Network to align with road surface instead of ego for improved detection stability and improved recall at hill crest.

– Reduced runtime of candidate trajectory generation by approximately 80% and improved smoothness by distilling an expensive trajectory optimization procedure into a lightweight planner neural network.

– Improved decision making for short deadline lane changes around gores by richer modeling of the trade-off between going off-route vs trajectory required to drive through the gore region

– Reduced false slowdowns for pedestrians near crosswalk by using a better model for the kinematics of the pedestrian

– Added control for more precise object geometry as detected by general occupancy network.

– Improved control for vehicles cutting out of our desired path by better modeling of their turning / lateral maneuvers thus avoiding unnatural slowdowns

– Improved longitudinal control while offsetting around static obstacles by searching over feasible vehicle motion profiles

– Improved longitudinal control smoothness for in-lane vehicles during high relative velocity scenarios by also considering relative acceleration in the trajectory optimization

– Reduced best case object photon-to-control system latency by 26% through adaptive planner scheduling, restructuring of trajectory selection, and parallelizing perception compute. This allows us to make quicker decisions and improves reaction time.

– Introduced foundational support for model-parallel neural network inference by sharing intermediate tensors across SOCs to improve road edge and road line prediction consistency through changes to TRIP compiler, inference runtime, and inter-processor communication layer.

– Improved handling of traffic control behavior in dense intersection areas by improving the association logic between traffic lights and intersections.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Tesla will now display links to relevant tutorials within vehicle menus. For example, the Navigate on Autopilot option in the Autopilot menu will have a link that reads ‘Learn more in Tesla Tutorials.’

With this update Tesla has added a new indicator light that appears near the other indicator icons.

This new indicator signals that regenerative braking is limited due to cold weather or causes.

Photo: Nicholas Langereis

Tesla has added some additional tooltips with this update. These tooltips will be triggered by various vehicle states. For example, the Light Show tooltip is displayed when you park your vehicle. The Tesla Arcade and Streaming tooltips are displayed when you start Supercharging.

Photo: O_bigodes/Reddit & GarthSchanock/Twitter.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors.

