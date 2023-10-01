Nothing Phone (2) is launching in July, but what could be its price in India? – India Today

Listen to Story

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in India and globally very soon. The London-based tech company has announced that its second smartphone will launch next month on July 11. Ahead of the launch, many details about the Nothing Phone (2) have been revealed by the company itself, but what is mysterious, along with a few more details, is the price. And that will be the most interesting thing to see on the Phone (2).

Now, there are reports that have revealed the estimated price of the Nothing Phone (2). As per leaks, the Phone (2) will come in two RAM and storage variants. The base model of the phone is said to pack 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Leaks suggest that this model of the phone will be priced at EUR 729 – which roughly translates to Rs 65600. The second and the top-end model of the upcoming smartphone is said to pack 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and launch at a price of EUR 84, which translates to Rs 76500 in INR. Now, these are European prices, and hence the India price is likely to be different and possibly cheaper.

Considering the Phone (1) price in India, consumers must be expecting the price of the Phone (2) to be somewhat between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. However, that may not be the case with the Phone (2) and that’s because of the upgraded specifications.

As the company has confirmed, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 gen flagship processor, which is a major upgrade over the Phone (1). The previous gen smartphone runs on Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. Additionally, the Phone (2) will also undergo a major upgrade in the camera department. It is said to include a dual 50-megapixel camera system on the rear panel and an upgraded camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The latest teasers also reveal that the design of the Phone (2) will also be tweaked a bit when compared to Phone (1). Overall, the Phone (2) is said to be an upgraded version of its predecessor.

Coming back to the price, rumours reveal that the European price of the Phone (2) will be somewhere around EUR 729, but that may not be the case for the India pricing. Since the Phone (1) is priced competitively in India, chances are that Nothing will follow the same strategy for the Phone (2). But, it should be noted that the Phone (2) will not be as aggressively priced as the Phone (1) since the upcoming phone will be a major upgrade in terms of hardware setup. The exact India price is yet to be known, but rumours suggest that the Nothing Phone (2) could be priced somewhere around Rs 40,000. So, to get the exact pricing, we will need to wait until the phone launches in July.

